AUTO RACING: Kyle Larson earns 30th Cup Series win and F1’s McLaren Team continue to dominate

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Cook Out 400

Site: Martinsville, Virginia.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:05 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Martinsville Speedway.

Race distance: 400 laps, 210.4 miles.

Last year: William Byron took the lead with 73 laps to go and held onto it during a two-lap overtime finish to enhance Hendrick Motorsports’ celebration of its 40-year anniversary.

Last race: Kyle Larson secured his 30th career win at Homestead after a late-race pass of teammate Alex Bowman.

Next race: April 6, Darlington, S.C.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Marine Corps 250

Site: Martinsville, Virginia.

Schedule: Friday, practice 4:30 p.m., qualifying, 5:35 p.m.; Saturday, race, 5 p.m. (CW).

Track: Martinsville Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 131.5 miles.

Last year: Aric Amirola secured his first win of the year taking the lead from Sam Mayer after an overtime restart.

Last race: Justin Allgaier earned his second consecutive series win in a dramatic three-way duel with Sam Mayer and Austin Hill in overtime.

Next race: April 5, Darlington, S.C.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200

Site: Martinsville, Virginia.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Martinsville Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 105.2 miles.

Last year: Christian Eckes won in dominating fashion, leading 133 of the 200 laps and bringing in his second win of the season.

Last race: Overcoming a potentially race-ending spinout, Kyle Larson crept his way to the front in the final 10 laps to secure the victory.

Next race: April 11, Bristol, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Oscar Piastri earned his third career win ahead of teammate Lando Norris in Shanghai, securing McLaren a landmark 50 one-two placings.

Next race: April 6, Suzuku, Japan.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Alex Palou stays perfect going 2-for-2 for the season after passing pole sitter Pato O’Ward with 10 laps to go.

Next race: April 13, Long Beach, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals

Site: Pomona, California.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 1:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., 2:05 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 11 a.m.

Track: In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Next race: April 13, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

World of Outlaws Sooner State Showdown

Site: Lawton, Oklahoma.

Track: Lawton Speedway.

World of Outlaws Wichita Sprint Car Showdown

Site: Wichita, Kansas.

Track: 81 Speedway.

Next events: April 4-5, Chillicothe, Ohio, Colcord, Oklahoma.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

