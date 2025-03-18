AUTO RACING: Bell’s three-race win streak snapped and Norris takes the F1 season opener

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Straight Talk Wireless 400 Site: Homestead, Florida. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:05 p.m., qualifying, 2:10…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Straight Talk Wireless 400

Site: Homestead, Florida.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:05 p.m., qualifying, 2:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles.

Last year: Tyler Reddick secured the win from the pole after a last-lap pass of Ryan Blaney.

Last race: Following a late-race duel with Daniel Suarez in Vegas, Josh Berry surged ahead securing his first series victory.

Next race: March 30, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Hard Rock Bet 300

Site: Homestead, Florida.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:35 a.m., qualifying, 11:40 a.m., race, 4 p.m. (CW).

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: Austin Hill passed Cole Custer with 12 laps to go earning him a victory and a spot in the Championship 4.

Last race: Justin Allgaier secured his first win of the season in Vegas, dominating with a race-high 102 lap lead.

Next race: March 29 Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Baptist Health 200

Site: Homestead, Florida.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:35 p.m., qualifying, 4:40 p.m., race, 8 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

Last year: Grant Enfinger grabbed his 12th-career victory, beating second-place finisher Ty Majeski by more than 17 seconds.

Last race: Corey Heim earned his second series win overtaking Enfinger and maintaining the lead from lap 101 onward.

Next race: March 28, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Heineken Chinese Grand Prix

Site: Shanghai.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 11:25 p.m.; Friday, sprint qualifying, 3:25 a.m., sprint race, 10:55 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 2:35 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2:55 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Shanghai International Circuit.

Race distance: 56 laps, 189 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen dominated from the pole position, trailing for only a few laps and keeping a No. 2 Lando Norris at bay.

Last race: Norris narrowly defeated reigning world champ Verstappen in a chaotic, rain-affected season opener.

Next race: April 6, Suzuku, Japan.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix

Site: Thermal, California.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 1 p.m., qualifications, 5 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 11 a.m., race, 3 p.m. (FOX).

Track: The Thermal Club.

Race distance: 65 laps, 199 miles.

Last year: Last year’s race in Thermal was a non-championship exhibition event called the ”$1 Million Challenge”. This year the race debuts as a full championship points race.

Last race: Two-time defending champ Alex Palou battled his way past Newgarden and Dixon to win the season opener.

Next race: April 13, Long Beach, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

NHRA Arizona Nationals

Site: Chandler, Arizona.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 2:50 p.m.; Sunday, race, 11 a.m.

Track: Firebird Motorsports Park.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Next race: March 30, Pomona, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

World of Outlaws Battle at the Crossroads

Site: Swainsboro, Georgia.

Track: Swainsboro Raceway.

World of Outlaws Federated Auto Parts Texas Two-Step

Site: Paige, Texas.

Track: Cotton Bowl Speedway.

Next events: March 28-29 Lawton, Oklahoma and Wichita, Kansas.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

