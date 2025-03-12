Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa suspended 5 matches for insulting referee in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation handed Atletico Madrid forward Ángel Correa a five-match suspension on Wednesday for insulting…

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation handed Atletico Madrid forward Ángel Correa a five-match suspension on Wednesday for insulting a referee in a Spanish league game this weekend.

Correa was seen insulting the referee after being shown a straight red card for a hard foul in the 88th minute of his team’s 2-1 loss to Getafe on Sunday.

Correa was initially shown a yellow card but video review changed it to a red card.

The Argentine forward later apologized on social media.

Correa faced a 12-match suspension. He will miss games in the Copa del Rey and Spanish league, beginning on Sunday against Barcelona at home in La Liga.

Atletico trails Barcelona and Real Madrid by one point in the Spanish league.

The club can appeal the suspension.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.