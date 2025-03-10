Athletes Unlimited Softball League to debut June 7 with four teams in touring format

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League plans to play in 10 cities from June 7 to July 23. This will be…

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League plans to play in 10 cities from June 7 to July 23.

This will be the first time Athletes Unlimited offers a traditional team-based format for softball. Previously, there have been two seasons each year with individual championships.

In the AUSL, the Bandits, Blaze, Talons and Volts will play 24 games each, the league announced in a news release on Monday. On June 7, the Bandits and Talons will open with a three-game series in Rosemont, Illinois, while the Blaze and Volts will start off with a three-game series in Wichita, Kansas.

In all, there will be 11 regular-season games each in Wichita and Rosemont, four games each in Salt Lake City and Round Rock, Texas, and three in Sulphur, Louisiana; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Omaha, Nebraska, and two in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Other sites have not been determined.

The top two teams will compete in the AUSL Championship, a best-of-three series July 26-28 in Tuscaloosa.

The plan is for the league to become city-based in 2026.

Following the AUSL Championship, 60 players will compete in the AUSL All-Star Cup, a 24-game competition that will crown an individual champion. There will be 18 games will be played at Rosemont and four games in Raleigh, North Carolina. Two games will be played in Greenville, North Carolina, during the Little League Softball World Series.

