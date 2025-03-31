Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka ‘ready to go’ against Fulham after long injury layoff

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is set to make his return from a lengthy injury layoff when the…

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is set to make his return from a lengthy injury layoff when the Gunners host Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Monday that “Bukayo is ready to go” and could even start the game.

Saka has not played since December after needing surgery on a hamstring tear.

In his absence, second-place Arsenal has fallen 12 points behind leader Liverpool in the league. But Saka’s return comes as Arteta’s team is preparing to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals, with the first leg at home next week. ___

