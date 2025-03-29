Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Chicago Cubs Saturday

Chicago Cubs (1-3) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-1) Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (0-0, 0.00 ERA,…

Chicago Cubs (1-3) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-1)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, two strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -121, Cubs +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Arizona had an 89-73 record overall and a 44-37 record in home games last season. The Diamondbacks averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game, including 1.3 home runs.

Chicago had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record on the road last season. The Cubs averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .242 and slugging .393.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.