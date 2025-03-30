Anunoby and Bridges both score 28 points and Knicks dominate second half to beat Blazers 110-93

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges each scored 28 points and the New York Knicks dominated the…

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges each scored 28 points and the New York Knicks dominated the second half for a 110-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

Bridges scored 21 in the final two periods as the Knicks outscored the Blazers 60-35 after halftime. New York made 27 of 42 shots (64%) across the final 24 minutes after trailing 58-50 at the break.

Josh Hart added 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns shot just 4 for 13 but had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Deni Avdija scored 33 points and Shaedon Sharpe had 23 for Portland, which shot 13 for 21 while outscoring the Knicks 33-23 in a strong second quarter, then made just 14 baskets the entire second half.

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: The Trail Blazers wasted another outstanding performance by Avdija. It was his fifth time scoring at least 30 points this month. The fifth-year player has eight games with at least 30 points in his career, and all have come in 2025.

Knicks: Anunoby has continued to shine while becoming more of a scorer in the absence of Jalen Brunson, who hasn’t played since March 6 because of a sprained right ankle but said Sunday he is feeling better and hopes to return during the regular season. Anunoby is averaging 30.5 points his past four games.

Key moment

Anunoby’s dunk with a minute left in the third quarter closed out a 9-2 run and gave the Knicks a 79-78 advantage at the end of the period, their first lead since late in the second quarter.

Key stat

Portland’s Anfernee Simons shot 5 for 20 from the field.

Up next

The Knicks host Philadelphia on Tuesday. Portland visits Atlanta that night.

