Ancient Olympia hosts IOC candidates and voters two days ahead of presidential contest

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece (AP) — Seven candidates in the IOC presidential election came to the most sacred Olympic site on Tuesday, two days before the contest to elect a new leader.

Rain at Ancient Olympia meant the ceremonial opening of the four-day meeting could not take place at the Temple of Hera where the Olympic flame is lit before each Summer Games and Winter Games edition. Thursday’s election is at a high-end resort hotel by the Ionian Sea.

Instead, the candidates were joined under a nearby tented cover with all their colleagues in the 109-strong International Olympic Committee membership, which votes in perhaps the most discreet and opaquely campaigned of sports elections.

“Greece and Greek civilization have given the world two wonderful gifts — democracy and the Olympic Games,” said IOC President Thomas Bach, who has reached the maximum 12 years in office and formally leaves in June.

The three strongest contenders seem to be World Athletics leader Sebastian Coe, Zimbabwe sports minister Kirsty Coventry and IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch.

Coe and Coventry are two-time Olympic champions — in track and swimming, respectively — and Samaranch is the longest-serving IOC member of the seven. The Spanish financier joined in 2001 when his father, also Juan Antonio Samaranch, left after 21 years as president.

Coventry would be the first woman and first African leader in the IOC’s 131-year history. She has long been seen as Bach’s favored successor, giving her a solid base of votes though likely not decisive in the first round of voting.

Also standing are Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan, a member of the IOC executive board, and three presidents of sports governing bodies: skiing’s Johan Eliasch, who is also a billionaire sportswear brand owner; cycling’s David Lappartient; and Morinari Watanabe of gymnastics.

The winner Thursday must get an absolute majority of votes. Until then, the candidate with the fewest votes in each round will be eliminated. The term of office is eight years.

IOC voters invited into the exclusive club are a global mix of royal family members, former lawmakers and diplomats, business leaders, sports officials and Olympic athletes.

Challenges facing the next president include steering the Olympic movement toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, maintaining political balance with the United Nations and working with U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as protecting women’s sports.

At Ancient Olympia, the games started more than 2,800 years ago in 776 B.C. They lapsed for centuries until being revived in 1896 by Pierre de Coubertin, whose heart is buried at the site.

On Tuesday, Bach explained why the IOC had come: “A sacred pilgrimage to our ancient past. A homage to our modern origins and to our founder. And a manifestation of our faith in the future when we will elect a new president.”

The Greek head of state, President Constantine Tassoulas who was sworn in last week, suggested all future IOC presidential elections could be held at Ancient Olympia. After this week, the next one is scheduled in 2033.

