Alexandra Eala stuns Iga Swiatek to make the Miami Open semifinals

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Teenager Alexandra Eala pulled off another upset at the Miami Open on Wednesday when she knocked off five-time Grand Slam champion and second-seeded Iga Swiatek 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old left-hander, who received a wild card into the WTA 1000 event, is the only player representing the Philippines on the women’s professional tour and entered the tournament ranked 140th.

During her history-making run, Eala reached her first WTA semifinals by beating her third major champion, this time in 1 hour, 37 minutes.

“I’m in complete disbelief right now, I’m on cloud nine,” Eala said in her on-court interview.

Along the way, she defeated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys, who is ranked No. 5. That was Eala’s first win over a top-10 player.

She hadn’t even beaten a top-40 player until Miami. After Swiatek hit long on match point, Eala seemed teary-eyed as she looked up.

“I really tried to soak it all in, because this has never happened to me before, and that’s why I was looking at the screen,’’ Eala said. “I really wanted to keep that moment in my mind.’’

In the fourth round, Eala won on a walkover over injured Paula Badosa, giving her added rest.

Though Eala represents the Philippines, she has lived the last six years in Mallorca, training at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy.

“I would love to think that I make a difference,’’ Eala said. “That’s the only thing I can do to give back to my country is to help inspire, to inspire change and positive change, to inspire people to pick up a racket, to watch more tennis, watch more women’s tennis.’’

Swiatek broke Eala in the first game, but the teenager broke right back. The first two games took 15 minutes to play and she never lost her poise.

“I don’t have a lot of experience on the WTA Tour, that’s for sure, but I do have experience with compartmentalizing,’’ Eala said. “ I have experience with being professional. I have no hesitation to bring that part of me out when I’m on court.’’

Swiatek held serve just twice in the match, with Eala pounding service returns with her big forehand. It marked Swiatek’s third loss to a player ranked outside the top 100 in a WTA main draw.

“Her being a lefty didn’t surprise me, but for sure, like, she went all in,’’ Swiatek said. “She made these returns in and pretty long, and so it wasn’t easy to hit it back. She was pretty loosened up and just went for it.’’

On set point, Swiatek rapped a forehand long, ending the set in 42 minutes.

Eala advances to Thursday’s semifinals, where she will face either Jessica Pegula of the U.S. or Emma Raducanu of Britain, who play Wednesday night.

