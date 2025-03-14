Alexander-Arnold out but Liverpool optimistic on Konate for League Cup final

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the English League Cup final against Newcastle because of a…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the English League Cup final against Newcastle because of a significant ankle injury, manager Arne Slot confirmed Friday.

Ibrahima Konate should be available for Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium, however, as the central defender was expected to return to training Friday.

Konate was substituted in extra time of the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, which advanced to the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout victory. Slot suspected that Konate was fatigued.

Alexander-Arnold left Tuesday’s match in the second half. The England international faces an extended period on the sidelines.

“Trent is indeed not available,” Slot said at a news conference. “He’s still to be assessed for how long it’s going to take, but we do expect him back in the end of the season.”

Right-back options Sunday are Jarell Quansah and Wataru Endo, but Slot also identified Curtis Jones as a possible replacement.

