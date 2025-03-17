Alex Tuch scores late in OT to lift the Sabres over the Bruins 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored a power-play goal with 10.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres snapped…

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored a power-play goal with 10.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game road losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Monday night.

Peyton Krebs scored a power-play goal and Owen Power also had a goal for Buffalo. The Sabres’ last road win came on Jan. 21, at Vancouver.

Morgan Geekie scored a goal and set up Pavel Zacha’s score for Boston. The Bruins have lost three straight since winning the first two after trading away three key players, including captain Brad Marchand.

Power, who had two assists, took a shot from the high slot that Tuch tipped by Joonas Korpisalo.

Krebs took a puck to the face while sitting on the bench when it went straight to the bench off a face-off.

With Boston trailing 1-0, Geekie shifted around defenseman Bowen Byram and fed Zacha in the slot, where he slipped a shot past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen 13 minutes into the opening period.

Just over two minutes later, Geekie came in on a partial breakaway, shifted around Luukkonen and tucked the puck in for his 23rd goal.

Takeaways

Sabres: Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka each had a hat trick during a Sabres’ 7-2 win in the teams’ last meeting.

Bruins: They avoided a disastrous period like Saturday when they didn’t get a shot on goal in the second during a loss to Tampa Bay.

Key moment

Boston’s Marat Khusnutdinov was whistled for tripping 2:51 into OT.

Key stat

Buffalo outshot Boston 6-2 in OT.

Up next

The Sabres play the second of a four-game trip at Utah on Thursday, and the Bruins play the first of five straight away from TD Garden against Vegas the same night.

