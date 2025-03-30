Albert Rusnák scores late to rally Sounders to 1-1 draw with Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Albert Rusnák scored late in the second half to rally the Seattle Sounders to a…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Albert Rusnák scored late in the second half to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on Saturday night.

The Sounders (1-2-3) netted the equalizer in the 80th minute when Rusnák used assists from Cristian Roldan and Jesús Ferreira to score for the second time this season and the 61st time in 242 career appearances.

Roldan’s assist was his third this season and 48th in 282 appearances — all with the Sounders. Ferreira notched his second assist in his first season with Seattle after collecting 35 assists in eight previous seasons with FC Dallas.

The Earthquakes (2-4-0) took a 1-0 lead into halftime when San Jose native Beau Leroux scored unassisted in the 32nd minute. It was the first goal for the 21-year-old midfielder in his sixth career appearance.

Stefan Frei finished with two saves in goal for Seattle. He notched first clean sheet of season last time out and the 117th of his career in a scoreless draw with the Houston Dynamo.

Daniel De Sousa Britto had nine saves, matching his career high in his 40th start for the Earthquakes.

Rusnák’s first 41 goals came with Real Salt Lake from 2017-2021.

San Jose is winless in its last four matches.

The Sounders travel to play San Diego FC on Saturday. The Earthquakes will host D.C. United on Sunday.

