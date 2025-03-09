Adrian Kempe scores to lead Kings past Golden Knights 6-5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the winner in the Los Angeles Kings’ 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the winner in the Los Angeles Kings’ 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

Quinton Byfield, Warren Foegele, Anze Kopitar, Trevor Moore and Brandt Clarke also scored for the Kings. David Rittich stopped 27 shots in the win.

Tomas Hertl scored a hat trick, and Nicolas Roy and Brandon Saad also scored for the Golden Knights. Adin Hill had 29 saves.

The Kings won their second straight and ended the Golden Knights’ four-game winning streak that started after a 5-2 loss in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

Los Angeles went 3-1 against the Golden Knights this season, having won three in a row.

Takeaways

Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and forward Warren Foegele both earned their 100th career assists.

Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith played in his 900th career game and assisted on Roy’s goal.

Key moment

Byfield’s goal 1:56 into the second period extended his goal streak to three games and put the Kings ahead 3-0

Key stat

Kopitar scored his 16th goal of the season and his 16th career goal against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Up next

The Kings start a three-game home stand against the Islanders on Tuesday. The Golden Knights kick off a four-game road trip in Pittsburgh the same night.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.