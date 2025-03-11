Adams, Reyna on US roster for 1st time under Pochettino, picked for CONCACAF Nations League games

Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna are back with the U.S. national team after recovering from injuries, giving coach Mauricio Pochettino…

Pochettino picked the two midfielders along with defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for his 23-man roster ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Panama on March 20 at Inglewood, California. The three-time defending champion Americans meet Mexico or Canada three days later in a final or third-place game.

The three have not played for the U.S. since last summer’s Copa America, when a first-round exit led to Pochettino replacing Gregg Berhalter.

Adams was sidelined by back surgery and didn’t play his first match of the season for Bournemouth until Oct. 26.

“He’s a player that we wanted to sign in Chelsea,” said Pochettino, who coached that club in 2023-24. “Of course, he’s an important player.”

Limited by a groin injury, Reyna has made only five starts this season for Borussia Dortmund.

“He needs to improve and of course he can do better,” Pochettino said. “We need to push him. … We want to win this competition and I think he can help.”

Pochettino wanted to see him now, knowing Reyna along with Juventus teammates Weston McKennie and Tim Weah will not be unavailable for June matches because FIFA has given the Club World Cup priority.

Carter-Vickers was slowed in the autumn by a toe injury.

Midfielder Diego Luna and forwards Patrick Agyemang and Josh Sargent were added to the roster after not being included for the November quarterfinals against Jamaica. Luna was picked over Brenden Aaronson.

“It’s about numbers,” Pochettino said. “At times it’s not only performance, then the balance.”

Sargent, who missed the November games because of a groin injury, has eight goals in his last eight matches for Norwich in England’s second division.

Star attacker Christian Pulisic has 14 goals this season for AC Milan.

Among those missing the matches due to injuries or because they are just regaining fitness are defender Sergiño Dest, midfielder Malik Tillman, and forwards Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright.

In addition to Aaronson, Tillman and Pepi, others dropped who had been on the November roster included goalkeeper Diego Kochen; defender Miles Robinson; midfielders Gianluca Busio and Aiden Morris; and forwards Cade Cowell and Brandon Vazquez.

Agyemang, Luna, Tim Ream, Patrick Schulte, Zack Steffen and Brian White are the six Major League Soccer players on the roster who were at the January training camp, which was not on FIFA international dates.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Schulte (Columbus), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Glasgow Celtic), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Glasgow Celtic)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Diego Luna (Salt Lake), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon)

Forwards: Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich), Tim Weah (Juventus), Brian White (Vancouver)

