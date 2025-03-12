A list of all of Tiger Woods’ injuries and surgeries

A look at the injuries for Tiger Woods, who had surgery Tuesday on a ruptured left Achilles tendon. —December 1994:…

A look at the injuries for Tiger Woods, who had surgery Tuesday on a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

—December 1994: Has surgery on left knee to remove two benign tumors and scar tissue.

—Dec. 13, 2002: Has surgery on left knee to remove fluid inside and outside the ACL and remove benign cysts from his left knee. Misses the season opener in 2003.

—August 2007: Ruptures the ACL in his left knee while running on a golf course after the British Open but is able to keep playing. Wins five of the last six tournaments he plays, including the PGA Championship for his 13th major.

—April 15, 2008: Two days after the Masters, has arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to repair cartilage damage.

—May 2008: Advised weeks before the U.S. Open that he has two stress fractures of the left tibia and should rest for six weeks, the first three weeks on crutches.

—June 24, 2008: Eight days after winning the U.S. Open, has surgery to repair the ACL in his left knee by using a tendon from his right thigh. Additional cartilage damage is repaired. Misses the rest of the season.

—December 2008: Injures his Achilles tendon in his right leg as he was running while preparing to return to golf.

—Nov. 27, 2009: Is hospitalized overnight with a sore neck and a cut lip that required five stitches when the SUV he was driving ran over a fire hydrant and into a tree.

—May 9, 2010: Withdraws from the final round of The Players Championship, citing a bulging disk. He later said it was a neck issue that caused tingling in his right side, and that it first became a problem as he began practicing harder for his return to the Masters a month earlier.

—April 10, 2011: Injures his left Achilles tendon hitting from an awkward stance below Eisenhower’s Tree on the 17th at Augusta National.

—May 12, 2011: Withdraws from The Players Championship after a 42 on the front nine. Is diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his left knee and a left Achilles tendon strain. He misses the next two months, including two majors.

—March 11, 2012: Feels tightness in his left Achilles tendon and withdraws after 11 holes of the final round in the Cadillac Championship at Doral. He wins in his next start at Bay Hill, his first PGA Tour victory since the scandal in his personal life.

—Aug. 24, 2012: Moves stiffly during the second round of The Barclays and later says he felt pain in his lower back, which he attributed to a soft mattress in his hotel room.

—June 13, 2013: Is seen shaking his left arm during the opening round of the U.S. Open. He later says it’s a left elbow strain that he injured while winning The Players Championship a month earlier. He misses two tournaments and returns at the British Open.

—Aug. 11, 2013: Says he felt tightness in his back during the final round of the PGA Championship.

—Aug. 21, 2013: Two weeks after the PGA Championship, he drops to his knees after one shot because of back spasms in the final round of The Barclays.

—March 2, 2014: Withdraws after 13 holes of the final round at The Honda Classic because of lower back pain and spasms, describing it as similar to what he felt at The Barclays.

—March 9, 2014: Plays the final 12 holes with pain in his lower back, saying it began to flare up after hitting out of the bunker from an awkward lie in the Cadillac Championship at Doral. He shoots 78, the highest score of his career in a final round.

—March 19, 2014: Withdraws from the Arnold Palmer Invitational because of the persistent pain in his back. He was the two-time defending champion.

—March 31, 2014: Has surgery in Utah for a pinched nerve.

—April 1, 2014: Announces he will miss the Masters and not return to golf until the summer.

—Sept. 16, 2015: Has a second microdiscectomy surgery to remove a disc fragment that was pinching his nerve.

—Oct. 28, 2015: Has a third surgery he describes as a follow-up to relieve discomfort.

—Feb. 3, 2017: Withdraws from the Dubai Desert Classic before the start of his second round with back spasms. He opened with a 77.

—April 19, 2017: Has surgery to fuse his lower back.

—May 30, 2017: Attributes an arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence when police find him asleep behind the wheel of a parked car as a reaction to prescription medication.

—March 4, 2019: Withdraws from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with what he describes as a neck strain that he has had for two weeks.

—Aug. 9, 2019: Withdraws after a 75 in the first round of FedEx Cup playoffs opener, citing a strained oblique.

—Aug. 27, 2019: Announces he had arthroscopic surgery the previous week to repair minor ligament damage in his left knee.

—Jan. 19, 2021: Announces he had a fifth microdiscectomy procedure on his back to remove a pressurized disc fragment.

—February 23, 2021: Crashes an SUV that police said was going about 85 mph in a 45 mph zone and suffers comminuted open fractures to the upper and lower sections of his right leg and trauma to his right ankle.

—April 9, 2023: Withdraws from the Masters instead of playing 28 holes in the cold. He attributes it to “reaggravating my plantar fasciitis.”

—April 19, 2023: Announces he had a subtalar fusion procedure on his right ankle to help with post-traumatic arthritis.

—Sept. 13, 2024: Announces a sixth surgery on his back to repair a nerve impingement.

—March 11, 2025: Has surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left foot that he hurt while ramping up practice and training.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.