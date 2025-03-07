7 fans arrested after Nazi salutes made in soccer match between France and Croatia

PARIS (AP) — Seven fans who made Nazi salutes during a Nations League match between France and Croatia have been…

PARIS (AP) — Seven fans who made Nazi salutes during a Nations League match between France and Croatia have been taken into custody, the Paris police prefect said on Monday.

Laurent Nunez said security measures put in place for Sunday’s game at the Stade de France led to the arrest of the seven individuals who made the gestures. Contacted by The Associated Press, the police prefecture did not say which team the fans supported.

“Sport is and must remain a celebration,” Nunez said in a statement on social media. “These individuals have no business in a sports arena.”

During the match, firecrackers went off in the enclosure where the Croatia fans were gathered and some flares were also lit.

Last year, Croatia was among seven national soccer federations ordered by UEFA to pay fines for racist and discriminatory abuse by fans at European Championship games. It was handed the biggest fine of 50,000 euros ($54,000) for incidents at each of its three matches.

France won a penalty shootout 5-4 on Sunday, after the tie had finished 2-2 on aggregate, to advance past Croatia and reach the Nations League semifinals.

