2025 U.S. Soccer Schedule

All Times EDT (Won 2, Lost 0) Saturday, Jan. 18 — United States 3, Venezuela 1 Wednesday, Jan. 22 —…

All Times EDT

(Won 2, Lost 0)

Saturday, Jan. 18 — United States 3, Venezuela 1

Wednesday, Jan. 22 — United States 3, Costa Rica 0

a-Thursday, March 20 — vs. Panama at Inglewood, Calif., 7 p.m.

a-Sunday, March 23 — vs. Canada or Mexico at Inglewood, Calif., 6 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 7 — vs. Turkey at East Harford, Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 10 — vs. Switzerland at Nashville, Tenn., 8 p.m.

June 14 to July 6 — CONCACAF Gold Cup

a-CONCACAF Nations League

