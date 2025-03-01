Joey Gallo is planning to try pitching after he was released by the White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Gallo is planning to try pitching after he was released by the Chicago White Sox.…

Gallo went 2 for 20 in nine Cactus League games with Chicago in spring training, striking out 11 times. The first baseman/outfielder was in camp on a minor league contract.

After the White Sox announced Sunday that they had released the two-time All-Star, Gallo posted on social media that he was done with the outfield and he was going to start pitching.

The 31-year-old Gallo is a two-time Gold Glove winner for his work in the outfield.

“Just talking to Joey and talking to him this morning, just came to a mutual agreement that that was the best thing,” White Sox manager Will Venable said. “Wish him luck as he starts a new chapter as a pitcher.”

Chicago also announced that Sean Burke will start its March 27 opener at home against the Los Angeles Angels. The 25-year-old right-hander made his big league debut in September, going 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three starts and one relief appearance with the White Sox.

Gallo hit .161 with 10 homers, 27 RBIs and 102 strikeouts in 223 at-bats with Washington last season. Gallo’s $8 million mutual option was declined by the Nationals in November.

He has a .194 career average with 208 homers, 453 RBIs and 1,292 strikeouts in 2,869 at-bats in 10 major league seasons with Texas (2015-21), the New York Yankees (2021-22), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), Minnesota (2023) and the Nationals.

The White Sox also said Mason Adams, one of their top pitching prospects, has a flexor strain in his right elbow.

The 25-year-old right-hander, a 13th-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, pitched 1 1/3 innings against Cincinnati on Friday before leaving because of elbow discomfort.

