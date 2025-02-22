Live Radio
Zack Steffen has 5 saves for Rapids in 0-0 tie with St. Louis City

The Associated Press

February 22, 2025, 10:53 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Zack Steffen had five saves for Colorado as the Rapids and St. Louis City played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Steffen stopped close-range shots by Simon Becher in the 16th and 49th minutes.

St. Louis had 54% possession and outshot the Rapids 18-2, 5-0 on target, in the first match of coach Olof Mellberg’s tenure.

