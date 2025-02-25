Zack Bolduc scores twice as the Blues beat the Kraken 7-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Zack Bolduc scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Tuesday…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Zack Bolduc scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Cam Fowler and Oskar Sundqvist each had a goal and two assists for the Blues, who won their fifth straight against the Kraken. Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Kyrou also scored.

Thomas has four goals and seven assists during a seven-game point streak. Neighbours snapped a 10-game scoring drought.

Jordan Binnington made 26 saves to improve to 4-0-1 in his last five games.

Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Kraken in the third period. Joey Daccord made 16 saves before he was replaced by Nikke Kokko in the second period.

Takeaways

Kraken: Kokko made his NHL debut after Daccord was pulled following the Blues’ fifth goal. Kokko was called up from the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL on Monday.

Blues: Forward Mathieu Joseph played in his 400th career game and got the assist on Bolduc’s second goal. Joseph responded with a strong effort after being benched during Sunday’s win over Colorado.

Key moment

After being outshot 14-4 in the first period, the Kraken got off to a strong start in the second and had the period’s first nine shots on goal. But Binnington kept them off the board before the Blues took over.

Key stat

The Blues have points in four straight games (3-0-1), tying the longest mark for the team this season.

Up next

The Kraken host Vancouver on Saturday night, and the Blues travel to Washington on Thursday night.

