Yealimi Noh gets first LPGA win by 4 shots over Jin Young Ko at the Founders Cup

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Yealimi Noh turned a one-shot deficit into a three-shot lead over Jin Young Ko in the span of two holes on the back nine on Sunday and cruised from there to her first LPGA victory in the Founders Cup.

The 23-year-old from Northern California closed with a bogey-free, 3-under 68 for a four-day total of 21-under 263 at Bradenton Country Club, four shots better than Ko (71). Noh made her last bogey of the week on her final hole of Friday’s second round, then surged into the lead Saturday with a 63.

Noh was making her 111th career start, the first of her sixth season on tour.

“I always knew it would happen and it was a matter of time. I was like, when and why isn’t it coming? A lot of my peers and like girls around my age and just coming in at the same time getting their wins, I always was like, I know I can do it, but when is it coming?” she said.

“To really get it done, and especially in the first tournament of the year, is really nice.”

She made 10 straight pars, allowing Ko to edge in front, but holed birdie putts of about 15 feet on the par-4 13th hole and 12 feet on the par-4 14th while Ko made bogey on each — her first bogeys of the week.

Noh switched to the broomstick putter last year, a move she credited with her increased self-belief.

“I was really struggling with my putting in 2023. Switching to the broomstick gave me back my confidence, got my shots back, just boosted my confidence,” she said.

Ko, a 15-time winner including two majors, was more upset about ending her bogey-free streak of 95 holes than finishing second. The run dated to Saturday’s round at the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

“I had bogey today. I mean, I don’t care about winning,” Ko said. “I just want to continue bogey-free round until maybe Thailand or Singapore. I did my best I think and I had great week.”

Megan Khang (68) was another shot back. Miyu Yamashita, Hannah Green and Jin Hee Im tied for fourth at 13 under.

Top-ranked Nelly Korda, who won a different tournament on this course last year to kick off a seven-win season, closed with a 71 and finished nine shots back.

Noh was consistent enough to get a captain’s pick for the Solheim Cup in 2021, then had a couple of down years before making 21 cuts in 25 starts in 2024.

“Just having a lot of better results and getting my confidence back and contending a few times last season really helped me carry that out through the winter and just really prepare for this week,” she said. “Just felt really ready — this was going to be my year and week.”

