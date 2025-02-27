Yankees reliever Scott Effross has hamstring strain

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees reliever Scott Effross has a grade two left hamstring strain, according to Yankees manager Aaron…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees reliever Scott Effross has a grade two left hamstring strain, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, New York media reported Thursday.

Effross, a 31-year-old side-arming right-hander, left his second spring training appearance after just one pitch Tuesday against Minnesota at Fort Myers. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection on Thursday, Boone said, adding that Effross is “going to take some time” to return.

Acquired from the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 1, 2022, Effross had a 2.13 ERA in 12 2/3 innings over 13 appearances for the Yankees that season, then had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 13 of that year.

He had surgery that Dec. 4 to repair a herniated disk in his back and didn’t make his first minor league appearance of 2024 until June 19 with Class A Tampa. He was promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre eight days later and went 7-1 with a 2.78 ERA in 27 relief appearances for the RailRiders, striking out 28 and walking nine in 32 1/3 innings.

Effross rejoined the Yankees when active rosters expanded on Sept. 1 and in his first big league appearance since Oct. 3, 2022, allowed a fifth-inning home run to Jordan Walker in a 14-7 loss to St. Louis. Effross made two other appearances for the Yankees, on Sept. 4 and 27, and had a 5.40 ERA over 3 1/3 innings.

Effross has a 2.89 ERA in 76 relief appearances and one start over three seasons with the Cubs and Yankees. He has an $800,000 salary this year.

