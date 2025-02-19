Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton has flexor strain and goes to New York for exam

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton has a flexor injury in his right elbow for the second…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton has a flexor injury in his right elbow for the second straight year, raising the possibility he may need Tommy John surgery.

Manager Aaron Boone said the problem arose Friday, when the 23-year-old right-hander threw a bullpen session. Hampton was in New York on Wednesday to be examined.

“Just complaining of some elbow stuff, so he’s got a flexor strain, something going on with the UCL,” Boone said. “We’ll have more, I’m sure, in the next 24, 48 hours.”

Selected in the sixth round of the 2022 amateur draft from Texas Tech, Hampton signed for a $497,500 bonus and was rated the Yankees’ No. 6 prospect — second among pitchers — last year by MLB.com.

He was 4-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 20 starts for Class A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset in 2023, striking out 145 in 106 2/3 innings, then didn’t pitch in a game last year until July 1 because of a flexor strain. He went 0-1 with a 2.41 ERA in seven starts, striking out 16 in 18 2/3 innings. Hampton didn’t pitch after Aug. 10 because of a lower body injury.

“Just having an uneven season last year with some injury, he’s pretty bummed about that,” Boone said, “but we’ll see what we have and try and get it right.”

Hampton was in big league camp as an invitee for the second straight year.

Clarke Schmidt has a slight setback

Clarke Schmidt, the Yankees’ projected fifth starter, is having what Boone termed a minor issue after the right-hander’s last throwing session.

“He just had a little bit of a cranky back,” Boone said. “I don’t think it’s much of anything.”

Schmidt was 5-5 with a 2.85 ERA in 16 starts last season, when he was sidelined between May 26 and Sept. 7 by a strained right lat muscle. He started Game 3 of the World Series.

Boone said Schmidt most likely will throw a bullpen session on Friday, a day after the pitcher’s 29th birthday.

Marcus Stroman to start Yankees spring training opener

After missing the first two voluntary workouts last week, Marcus Stroman will start the Yankees’ spring training opener on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“His bullpens have been a lot of volume and pretty intense, so he’s ready to roll,” Boone said.

Stroman will pitch one inning. When he arrived in camp, Stroman said many times he plans to be a starting pitcher.

Barring injuries, New York’s rotation includes Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil and Schmidt.

A 33-year-old right-hander, Stroman was 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in his first season with the Yankees, making 29 starts and one relief appearance. He didn’t pitch in the postseason following a September slump.

Stroman is due an $18 million salary in the second season of a $37 million, two-year contract. He has a conditional player option for 2026 that would be triggered if he pitches at least 140 innings this year.

