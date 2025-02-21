Yankees pitcher JT Brubaker tweaks side when trying to avoid comebacker that hit him in the back

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher JT Brubaker left his spring training appearance Friday after being struck in…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher JT Brubaker left his spring training appearance Friday after being struck in the lower back by a comebacker.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game that Brubaker was being treated because he “tweaked his side” when trying to get out of the way of the ball that hit him.

Kameron Misner was leading off the fifth inning for Tampa Bay when he hit an 85.8 mph slider. Brubaker turned when trying to avoid the batted ball, which had an exit velocity of 74.7 mph. After being struck, the right-hander initially went to a knee and then sat on the mound. He walked off the field on his own.

Brubaker came into spring training healthy after missing the last two big league seasons because of Tommy John surgery and then an oblique injury. He made eight rehab appearances in the Yankees organization last year, and had a 2.70 ERA in 16 2/3 innings.

New York acquired Brubaker from Pittsburgh at the start of the 2024 season when he was on the 60-day injury list while still recovering from elbow surgery.

Brubaker was Pittsburgh’s opening-day starter in 2022. He went 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA with the Pirates that season, setting career highs with 28 starts, 144 innings and 147 strikeouts.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.