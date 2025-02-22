World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Saturday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $2,396,115 Surface: Red clay RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Saturday…

Saturday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $2,396,115

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Sebastian Baez (5), Argentina, def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Argentina, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Alexandre Muller, France, def. Francisco Comesana, Argentina, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Marcelo Melo and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-2, 7-5.

