World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Friday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $2,396,115 Surface: Red clay RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Friday…

Friday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $2,396,115

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Friday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Sebastian Baez (5), Argentina, def. Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan, 6-4, 6-1.

Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Argentina, def. Jaime Faria, Portugal, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Francisco Comesana, Argentina, def. Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Alexandre Muller, France, def. Francisco Cerundolo (4), Argentina, 7-5, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (1), Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Marcelo Melo and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Mariano Navone, Argentina, and Luciano Darderi, Italy, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 10-5.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.