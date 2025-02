World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Tuesday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $2,396,115 Surface: Red clay RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Tuesday…

Tuesday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $2,396,115

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Luciano Darderi, Italy, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 7-6 (2), 2-2, ret.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Sebastian Baez (5), Argentina, def. Roman Andres Burruchaga, Argentina, 6-3, 7-5.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (8), Argentina, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Jaime Faria, Portugal, def. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chile, 6-2, 7-5.

Mariano Navone, Argentina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Francisco Cerundolo (4), Argentina, def. Hugo Gaston, France, 7-6 (9), 6-0.

Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, def. Yunchaokete Bu, China, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Argentina, def. Pedro Martinez (7), Spain, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Alexandre Muller, France, def. Joao Fonseca, Brazil, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Alexander Erler, Austria, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Orlando Luz and Felipe Meligeni Alves, Brazil, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Robert Galloway (2), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Mariano Navone, Argentina, and Luciano Darderi, Italy, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 11-9.

Marcelo Demoliner and Fernando Romboli, Brazil, def. Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, and Gregoire Jacq, France, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.