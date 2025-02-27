World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Wednesday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Marcos Giron, United States, def. Tommy Paul (3), United States, walkover.
Tomas Machac (8), Czechia, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
David Goffin, Belgium, def. Ben Shelton (5), United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Holger Rune (4), Denmark, 3-0, ret.
Denis Shapovalov (9), Canada, def. Alex Michelsen, United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, Mexico, def. Casper Ruud (2), Norway, walkover.
Learner Tien, United States, def. Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Frances Tiafoe (7), United States, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Alexander Erler, Austria, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Robert Galloway, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.
Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, and James Tracy, United States, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Miguel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and N. Sriram Balaji, India, def. Sander Gille, Belgium, and Jan Zielinski (2), Poland, 6-4, 6-2.
