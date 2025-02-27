World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Wednesday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Abierto Mexicano…

Wednesday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Tommy Paul (3), United States, walkover.

Tomas Machac (8), Czechia, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Ben Shelton (5), United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Holger Rune (4), Denmark, 3-0, ret.

Denis Shapovalov (9), Canada, def. Alex Michelsen, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, Mexico, def. Casper Ruud (2), Norway, walkover.

Learner Tien, United States, def. Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Frances Tiafoe (7), United States, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Alexander Erler, Austria, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Robert Galloway, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.

Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, and James Tracy, United States, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Miguel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and N. Sriram Balaji, India, def. Sander Gille, Belgium, and Jan Zielinski (2), Poland, 6-4, 6-2.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.