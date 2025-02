Sunday, Feb. 23 EAST Davidson 73, George Washington 54 Providence 63, Villanova 56 SOUTH Miami 62, Wake Forest 60 MIDWEST…

Sunday, Feb. 23

EAST

Davidson 73, George Washington 54

Providence 63, Villanova 56

SOUTH

Miami 62, Wake Forest 60

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 98, Purdue 46

SOUTHWEST

TCU 71, West Virginia 50

FAR WEST

Hawaii 49, UC San Diego 44

___

