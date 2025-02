Saturday, Feb. 22 EAST Albany (NY) 67, New Hampshire 49 Army 69, Bucknell 54 Le Moyne 83, LIU Brooklyn 53…

Saturday, Feb. 22

EAST

Albany (NY) 67, New Hampshire 49

Army 69, Bucknell 54

Le Moyne 83, LIU Brooklyn 53

MIDWEST

Kent St. 60, Ball St. 54

Michigan 78, Penn St. 68

___

