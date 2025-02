Sunday, Feb. 16 EAST Harvard 60, Columbia 54 SOUTH Georgia Tech 73, Wake Forest 62 Tennessee 80, Mississippi 71 ___

Sunday, Feb. 16

EAST

Harvard 60, Columbia 54

SOUTH

Georgia Tech 73, Wake Forest 62

Tennessee 80, Mississippi 71

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.