FA Cup stunner: Liverpool is knocked out by second-tier Plymouth in fourth round

Premier League leader Liverpool was knocked out of the FA Cup by second-tier struggler Plymouth after losing 1-0 in a stunning fourth-round upset on Sunday.

It ended any hopes of a quadruple of major trophies for Liverpool, which leads the Premier League by six points with a game in hand, finished top of the revamped first stage of the Champions League and has reached the English League Cup final.

Ryan Hardie’s 53rd-minute penalty proved to be the winner for Plymouth, a club from the southwest of England which is in last place in the second-tier Championship and recently fired Wayne Rooney as its manager.

“We all came here today with a dream,” Hardie said, “and we have done it.”

Liverpool fielded a heavily rotated lineup, without stars like Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk who weren’t even on the bench, but still had established internationals like Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota on the field in a frenetic ending to the game as Plymouth was forced to defend doggedly.

At the end of a nerve-shredding nine minutes of stoppage time, Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard produced a stunning save to tip over a header from Nunez and then was in the right place to keep out another header — this time from Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after he came up for a corner.

In the end, the crucial moment was when Harvey Elliott raised his hands to stop the ball going into the penalty area and the referee awarded a handball. Hardie composed himself and slotted his spot kick the opposite direction to where Kelleher dived.

“They were great today and made it really, really hard for us and we couldn’t cope with that,” Elliott said. “It’s a learning curve. It’s a different game for us because we’re not used to playing these kind of games.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot congratulated Plymouth and acknowledged his team “hardly created anything at all.”

“Probably our best part of the game was the last 10 minutes, so that tells you we kept on fighting,” Slot said. “But credit to them — good game plan and they worked incredibly hard.”

Plymouth became the first club from outside the Premier League to beat a team that is leading the top flight since Wigan eliminated Manchester City in February 2018, statistic supplier Opta said of the FA Cup.

There were great scenes at the final whistle as Plymouth players hugged each other on the field and fans did the same in the stands at Home Park.

Liverpool is an eight-time winner of the FA Cup, most recently in 2022.

Rashford makes Villa debut in win over Spurs

Marcus Rashford came off the bench for his Aston Villa debut in a 2-1 win over Tottenham, which has been knocked out of two cup competitions in a week.

Villa had already scored through Jacob Ramsey — after just 57 seconds — and Morgan Rogers when Rashford entered as a substitute in the 66th minute, a week after joining on loan from Manchester United.

The striker made his presence felt immediately, catching Kevin Danso with an elbow to the head that left blood pouring from the Tottenham defender. Rashford had a couple of half-chances on the break but couldn’t mark his first appearance with a goal.

Mathys Tel, a deadline-day signing, pulled a goal back in stoppage time for Tottenham, which was playing three days after losing to Liverpool in the English League Cup semifinals.

Wolves through after quickfire d

ouble

Brazilian players Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha scored in the space of two minutes to send Wolverhampton through with a 2-0 win at Blackburn.

Gomes shot under the body of goalkeeper Balázs Tóth to give Wolves the lead in the 33rd at Ewood Park, before Cunha — who recently signed a new contract with the team — drove home a low finish into the far corner a minute later.

