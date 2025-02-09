WM Phoenix Open Scores

Sunday At Stadium Course Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $9.2 million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Final Round Thomas Detry (500), $1,656,000 66-64-65-65—260…

Sunday

At Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $9.2 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Final Round

Thomas Detry (500), $1,656,000 66-64-65-65—260 Daniel Berger (245), $818,800 68-66-66-67—267 Michael Kim (245), $818,800 69-63-68-67—267 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (123), $414,000 67-66-69-66—268 Jordan Spieth (123), $414,000 68-65-67-68—268 Will Chandler (92), $310,500 68-67-68-66—269 Robert Macintyre (92), $310,500 68-69-65-67—269 Justin Thomas (92), $310,500 66-68-70-65—269 Adam Hadwin (75), $250,700 68-66-70-66—270 Maverick McNealy (75), $250,700 70-68-63-69—270 Taylor Moore (75), $250,700 65-69-68-68—270 Rasmus Hojgaard (61), $195,500 68-67-65-71—271 Min Woo Lee (61), $195,500 70-66-68-67—271 Cameron Young (61), $195,500 74-64-66-67—271 Sepp Straka (55), $167,900 70-68-68-66—272 Wyndham Clark (49), $140,300 64-73-69-67—273 Denny McCarthy (49), $140,300 72-64-68-69—273 J.T. Poston (49), $140,300 69-67-68-69—273 Ben Silverman (49), $140,300 73-66-65-69—273 Kevin Yu (49), $140,300 71-67-68-67—273 Bud Cauley (40), $100,280 70-68-67-69—274 Si Woo Kim (40), $100,280 74-66-67-67—274 Alex Smalley (40), $100,280 67-65-73-69—274 Gary Woodland (40), $100,280 70-67-68-69—274 Brian Harman (31), $69,198 69-66-70-70—275 Hideki Matsuyama (31), $69,198 70-70-65-70—275 Keith Mitchell (31), $69,198 68-66-72-69—275 Andrew Putnam (31), $69,198 66-72-68-69—275 Scottie Scheffler (31), $69,198 69-66-68-72—275 Adam Schenk (31), $69,198 66-69-72-68—275 Nick Taylor (31), $69,198 70-66-70-69—275 Akshay Bhatia (23), $53,705 66-70-69-71—276 Beau Hossler (23), $53,705 75-63-67-71—276 Trey Mullinax (23), $53,705 69-69-69-69—276 Greyson Sigg (23), $53,705 73-65-68-70—276 Ben Griffin (17), $40,998 71-68-68-70—277 Nicolai Hojgaard (17), $40,998 66-71-69-71—277 Mackenzie Hughes (17), $40,998 70-66-71-70—277 Luke List (17), $40,998 69-67-71-70—277 Seamus Power (17), $40,998 71-67-69-70—277 Sam Ryder (17), $40,998 70-70-67-70—277 Adam Svensson (17), $40,998 69-66-71-71—277 Davis Thompson (17), $40,998 69-67-70-71—277 Tom Kim (11), $29,054 67-66-72-73—278 Jake Knapp (11), $29,054 67-71-72-68—278 Sam Stevens (11), $29,054 73-67-71-67—278 Camilo Villegas (11), $29,054 66-70-71-71—278 Matt Wallace (11), $29,054 70-70-71-67—278 Sam Burns (7), $22,856 70-69-74-66—279 Doug Ghim (7), $22,856 69-70-71-69—279 Max Greyserman (7), $22,856 71-68-70-70—279 Kurt Kitayama (7), $22,856 68-71-73-67—279 Peter Malnati (7), $22,856 69-70-66-74—279 Chandler Phillips (7), $22,856 69-70-69-71—279 David Skinns (7), $22,856 68-70-69-72—279 Kris Ventura (7), $22,856 69-69-71-70—279 Nick Dunlap (5), $20,792 70-70-71-69—280 Lee Hodges (5), $20,792 65-74-69-72—280 Sungjae Im (5), $20,792 69-69-67-75—280 C.T. Pan (5), $20,792 72-66-73-69—280 Sahith Theegala (5), $20,792 74-66-69-71—280 Carson Young (5), $20,792 71-69-71-69—280 Ryan Fox (4), $19,964 72-66-71-72—281 Matthieu Pavon (4), $19,964 68-68-72-73—281 Jesper Svensson (4), $19,964 70-70-73-68—281 Brandt Snedeker (4), $19,596 70-70-72-70—282 Brice Garnett (4), $19,320 70-69-71-73—283 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (4), $19,320 73-67-71-72—283 Will Gordon (3), $18,952 70-70-73-71—284 Taylor Montgomery (3), $18,952 71-69-72-72—284 Vincent Norrman (3), $18,584 70-67-75-73—285 Kevin Streelman (3), $18,584 71-69-71-74—285 Byeong Hun An (3), $18,308 68-70-76-72—286 Corey Conners (3), $18,032 67-71-73-76—287 Michael Thorbjornsen (3), $18,032 72-68-72-75—287 Emiliano Grillo (2), $17,756 71-69-73-75—288 Ryan Palmer (2), $17,752 70-67-79-78—294

