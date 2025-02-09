Live Radio
Home » Sports » WM Phoenix Open Scores

WM Phoenix Open Scores

The Associated Press

February 9, 2025, 8:39 PM

Sunday

At Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $9.2 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Final Round

Thomas Detry (500), $1,656,000 66-64-65-65—260
Daniel Berger (245), $818,800 68-66-66-67—267
Michael Kim (245), $818,800 69-63-68-67—267
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (123), $414,000 67-66-69-66—268
Jordan Spieth (123), $414,000 68-65-67-68—268
Will Chandler (92), $310,500 68-67-68-66—269
Robert Macintyre (92), $310,500 68-69-65-67—269
Justin Thomas (92), $310,500 66-68-70-65—269
Adam Hadwin (75), $250,700 68-66-70-66—270
Maverick McNealy (75), $250,700 70-68-63-69—270
Taylor Moore (75), $250,700 65-69-68-68—270
Rasmus Hojgaard (61), $195,500 68-67-65-71—271
Min Woo Lee (61), $195,500 70-66-68-67—271
Cameron Young (61), $195,500 74-64-66-67—271
Sepp Straka (55), $167,900 70-68-68-66—272
Wyndham Clark (49), $140,300 64-73-69-67—273
Denny McCarthy (49), $140,300 72-64-68-69—273
J.T. Poston (49), $140,300 69-67-68-69—273
Ben Silverman (49), $140,300 73-66-65-69—273
Kevin Yu (49), $140,300 71-67-68-67—273
Bud Cauley (40), $100,280 70-68-67-69—274
Si Woo Kim (40), $100,280 74-66-67-67—274
Alex Smalley (40), $100,280 67-65-73-69—274
Gary Woodland (40), $100,280 70-67-68-69—274
Brian Harman (31), $69,198 69-66-70-70—275
Hideki Matsuyama (31), $69,198 70-70-65-70—275
Keith Mitchell (31), $69,198 68-66-72-69—275
Andrew Putnam (31), $69,198 66-72-68-69—275
Scottie Scheffler (31), $69,198 69-66-68-72—275
Adam Schenk (31), $69,198 66-69-72-68—275
Nick Taylor (31), $69,198 70-66-70-69—275
Akshay Bhatia (23), $53,705 66-70-69-71—276
Beau Hossler (23), $53,705 75-63-67-71—276
Trey Mullinax (23), $53,705 69-69-69-69—276
Greyson Sigg (23), $53,705 73-65-68-70—276
Ben Griffin (17), $40,998 71-68-68-70—277
Nicolai Hojgaard (17), $40,998 66-71-69-71—277
Mackenzie Hughes (17), $40,998 70-66-71-70—277
Luke List (17), $40,998 69-67-71-70—277
Seamus Power (17), $40,998 71-67-69-70—277
Sam Ryder (17), $40,998 70-70-67-70—277
Adam Svensson (17), $40,998 69-66-71-71—277
Davis Thompson (17), $40,998 69-67-70-71—277
Tom Kim (11), $29,054 67-66-72-73—278
Jake Knapp (11), $29,054 67-71-72-68—278
Sam Stevens (11), $29,054 73-67-71-67—278
Camilo Villegas (11), $29,054 66-70-71-71—278
Matt Wallace (11), $29,054 70-70-71-67—278
Sam Burns (7), $22,856 70-69-74-66—279
Doug Ghim (7), $22,856 69-70-71-69—279
Max Greyserman (7), $22,856 71-68-70-70—279
Kurt Kitayama (7), $22,856 68-71-73-67—279
Peter Malnati (7), $22,856 69-70-66-74—279
Chandler Phillips (7), $22,856 69-70-69-71—279
David Skinns (7), $22,856 68-70-69-72—279
Kris Ventura (7), $22,856 69-69-71-70—279
Nick Dunlap (5), $20,792 70-70-71-69—280
Lee Hodges (5), $20,792 65-74-69-72—280
Sungjae Im (5), $20,792 69-69-67-75—280
C.T. Pan (5), $20,792 72-66-73-69—280
Sahith Theegala (5), $20,792 74-66-69-71—280
Carson Young (5), $20,792 71-69-71-69—280
Ryan Fox (4), $19,964 72-66-71-72—281
Matthieu Pavon (4), $19,964 68-68-72-73—281
Jesper Svensson (4), $19,964 70-70-73-68—281
Brandt Snedeker (4), $19,596 70-70-72-70—282
Brice Garnett (4), $19,320 70-69-71-73—283
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (4), $19,320 73-67-71-72—283
Will Gordon (3), $18,952 70-70-73-71—284
Taylor Montgomery (3), $18,952 71-69-72-72—284
Vincent Norrman (3), $18,584 70-67-75-73—285
Kevin Streelman (3), $18,584 71-69-71-74—285
Byeong Hun An (3), $18,308 68-70-76-72—286
Corey Conners (3), $18,032 67-71-73-76—287
Michael Thorbjornsen (3), $18,032 72-68-72-75—287
Emiliano Grillo (2), $17,756 71-69-73-75—288
Ryan Palmer (2), $17,752 70-67-79-78—294

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up