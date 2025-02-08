WM Phoenix Open Scores

Saturday
At Stadium Course
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $9.2 million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Third Round
|Thomas Detry
|66-64-65—195
|Daniel Berger
|68-66-66—200
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|68-67-65—200
|Michael Kim
|69-63-68—200
|Jordan Spieth
|68-65-67—200
|Maverick McNealy
|70-68-63—201
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|67-66-69—202
|Robert Macintyre
|68-69-65—202
|Taylor Moore
|65-69-68—202
|Will Chandler
|68-67-68—203
|Scottie Scheffler
|69-66-68—203
|Adam Hadwin
|68-66-70—204
|Min Woo Lee
|70-66-68—204
|Denny McCarthy
|72-64-68—204
|J.T. Poston
|69-67-68—204
|Ben Silverman
|73-66-65—204
|Justin Thomas
|66-68-70—204
|Cameron Young
|74-64-66—204
|Akshay Bhatia
|66-70-69—205
|Bud Cauley
|70-68-67—205
|Brian Harman
|69-66-70—205
|Beau Hossler
|75-63-67—205
|Sungjae Im
|69-69-67—205
|Tom Kim
|67-66-72—205
|Peter Malnati
|69-70-66—205
|Hideki Matsuyama
|70-70-65—205
|Alex Smalley
|67-65-73—205
|Gary Woodland
|70-67-68—205
|Wyndham Clark
|64-73-69—206
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|66-71-69—206
|Keith Mitchell
|68-66-72—206
|Andrew Putnam
|66-72-68—206
|Greyson Sigg
|73-65-68—206
|Sepp Straka
|70-68-68—206
|Adam Svensson
|69-66-71—206
|Nick Taylor
|70-66-70—206
|Davis Thompson
|69-67-70—206
|Kevin Yu
|71-67-68—206
|Ben Griffin
|71-68-68—207
|Mackenzie Hughes
|70-66-71—207
|Si Woo Kim
|74-66-67—207
|Luke List
|69-67-71—207
|Trey Mullinax
|69-69-69—207
|Seamus Power
|71-67-69—207
|Sam Ryder
|70-70-67—207
|Adam Schenk
|66-69-72—207
|David Skinns
|68-70-69—207
|Camilo Villegas
|66-70-71—207
|Lee Hodges
|65-74-69—208
|Matthieu Pavon
|68-68-72—208
|Chandler Phillips
|69-70-69—208
|Ryan Fox
|72-66-71—209
|Max Greyserman
|71-68-70—209
|Sahith Theegala
|74-66-69—209
|Kris Ventura
|69-69-71—209
|Brice Garnett
|70-69-71—210
|Doug Ghim
|69-70-71—210
|Jake Knapp
|67-71-72—210
|Corey Conners
|67-71-73—211
|Nick Dunlap
|70-70-71—211
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|73-67-71—211
|C.T. Pan
|72-66-73—211
|Sam Stevens
|73-67-71—211
|Kevin Streelman
|71-69-71—211
|Matt Wallace
|70-70-71—211
|Carson Young
|71-69-71—211
|Kurt Kitayama
|68-71-73—212
|Taylor Montgomery
|71-69-72—212
|Vincent Norrman
|70-67-75—212
|Brandt Snedeker
|70-70-72—212
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|72-68-72—212
|Sam Burns
|70-69-74—213
|Will Gordon
|70-70-73—213
|Emiliano Grillo
|71-69-73—213
|Jesper Svensson
|70-70-73—213
|Byeong Hun An
|68-70-76—214
|Ryan Palmer
|70-67-79—216
