WM Phoenix Open Scores

Saturday At Stadium Course Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $9.2 million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Third Round Thomas Detry 66-64-65—195 Daniel Berger…

Saturday

At Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $9.2 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Third Round

Thomas Detry 66-64-65—195 Daniel Berger 68-66-66—200 Rasmus Hojgaard 68-67-65—200 Michael Kim 69-63-68—200 Jordan Spieth 68-65-67—200 Maverick McNealy 70-68-63—201 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-66-69—202 Robert Macintyre 68-69-65—202 Taylor Moore 65-69-68—202 Will Chandler 68-67-68—203 Scottie Scheffler 69-66-68—203 Adam Hadwin 68-66-70—204 Min Woo Lee 70-66-68—204 Denny McCarthy 72-64-68—204 J.T. Poston 69-67-68—204 Ben Silverman 73-66-65—204 Justin Thomas 66-68-70—204 Cameron Young 74-64-66—204 Akshay Bhatia 66-70-69—205 Bud Cauley 70-68-67—205 Brian Harman 69-66-70—205 Beau Hossler 75-63-67—205 Sungjae Im 69-69-67—205 Tom Kim 67-66-72—205 Peter Malnati 69-70-66—205 Hideki Matsuyama 70-70-65—205 Alex Smalley 67-65-73—205 Gary Woodland 70-67-68—205 Wyndham Clark 64-73-69—206 Nicolai Hojgaard 66-71-69—206 Keith Mitchell 68-66-72—206 Andrew Putnam 66-72-68—206 Greyson Sigg 73-65-68—206 Sepp Straka 70-68-68—206 Adam Svensson 69-66-71—206 Nick Taylor 70-66-70—206 Davis Thompson 69-67-70—206 Kevin Yu 71-67-68—206 Ben Griffin 71-68-68—207 Mackenzie Hughes 70-66-71—207 Si Woo Kim 74-66-67—207 Luke List 69-67-71—207 Trey Mullinax 69-69-69—207 Seamus Power 71-67-69—207 Sam Ryder 70-70-67—207 Adam Schenk 66-69-72—207 David Skinns 68-70-69—207 Camilo Villegas 66-70-71—207 Lee Hodges 65-74-69—208 Matthieu Pavon 68-68-72—208 Chandler Phillips 69-70-69—208 Ryan Fox 72-66-71—209 Max Greyserman 71-68-70—209 Sahith Theegala 74-66-69—209 Kris Ventura 69-69-71—209 Brice Garnett 70-69-71—210 Doug Ghim 69-70-71—210 Jake Knapp 67-71-72—210 Corey Conners 67-71-73—211 Nick Dunlap 70-70-71—211 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 73-67-71—211 C.T. Pan 72-66-73—211 Sam Stevens 73-67-71—211 Kevin Streelman 71-69-71—211 Matt Wallace 70-70-71—211 Carson Young 71-69-71—211 Kurt Kitayama 68-71-73—212 Taylor Montgomery 71-69-72—212 Vincent Norrman 70-67-75—212 Brandt Snedeker 70-70-72—212 Michael Thorbjornsen 72-68-72—212 Sam Burns 70-69-74—213 Will Gordon 70-70-73—213 Emiliano Grillo 71-69-73—213 Jesper Svensson 70-70-73—213 Byeong Hun An 68-70-76—214 Ryan Palmer 70-67-79—216

