WM Phoenix Open Scores

The Associated Press

February 8, 2025, 6:30 PM

Saturday

At Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $9.2 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Third Round

Thomas Detry 66-64-65—195
Daniel Berger 68-66-66—200
Rasmus Hojgaard 68-67-65—200
Michael Kim 69-63-68—200
Jordan Spieth 68-65-67—200
Maverick McNealy 70-68-63—201
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-66-69—202
Robert Macintyre 68-69-65—202
Taylor Moore 65-69-68—202
Will Chandler 68-67-68—203
Scottie Scheffler 69-66-68—203
Adam Hadwin 68-66-70—204
Min Woo Lee 70-66-68—204
Denny McCarthy 72-64-68—204
J.T. Poston 69-67-68—204
Ben Silverman 73-66-65—204
Justin Thomas 66-68-70—204
Cameron Young 74-64-66—204
Akshay Bhatia 66-70-69—205
Bud Cauley 70-68-67—205
Brian Harman 69-66-70—205
Beau Hossler 75-63-67—205
Sungjae Im 69-69-67—205
Tom Kim 67-66-72—205
Peter Malnati 69-70-66—205
Hideki Matsuyama 70-70-65—205
Alex Smalley 67-65-73—205
Gary Woodland 70-67-68—205
Wyndham Clark 64-73-69—206
Nicolai Hojgaard 66-71-69—206
Keith Mitchell 68-66-72—206
Andrew Putnam 66-72-68—206
Greyson Sigg 73-65-68—206
Sepp Straka 70-68-68—206
Adam Svensson 69-66-71—206
Nick Taylor 70-66-70—206
Davis Thompson 69-67-70—206
Kevin Yu 71-67-68—206
Ben Griffin 71-68-68—207
Mackenzie Hughes 70-66-71—207
Si Woo Kim 74-66-67—207
Luke List 69-67-71—207
Trey Mullinax 69-69-69—207
Seamus Power 71-67-69—207
Sam Ryder 70-70-67—207
Adam Schenk 66-69-72—207
David Skinns 68-70-69—207
Camilo Villegas 66-70-71—207
Lee Hodges 65-74-69—208
Matthieu Pavon 68-68-72—208
Chandler Phillips 69-70-69—208
Ryan Fox 72-66-71—209
Max Greyserman 71-68-70—209
Sahith Theegala 74-66-69—209
Kris Ventura 69-69-71—209
Brice Garnett 70-69-71—210
Doug Ghim 69-70-71—210
Jake Knapp 67-71-72—210
Corey Conners 67-71-73—211
Nick Dunlap 70-70-71—211
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 73-67-71—211
C.T. Pan 72-66-73—211
Sam Stevens 73-67-71—211
Kevin Streelman 71-69-71—211
Matt Wallace 70-70-71—211
Carson Young 71-69-71—211
Kurt Kitayama 68-71-73—212
Taylor Montgomery 71-69-72—212
Vincent Norrman 70-67-75—212
Brandt Snedeker 70-70-72—212
Michael Thorbjornsen 72-68-72—212
Sam Burns 70-69-74—213
Will Gordon 70-70-73—213
Emiliano Grillo 71-69-73—213
Jesper Svensson 70-70-73—213
Byeong Hun An 68-70-76—214
Ryan Palmer 70-67-79—216

