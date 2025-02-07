Live Radio
Home » Sports » WM Phoenix Open Scores

WM Phoenix Open Scores

The Associated Press

February 7, 2025, 5:13 PM

Thursday

At Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $9.2 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

First Round

Wyndham Clark 32-32—64
Taylor Moore 32-33—65
Lee Hodges 31-34—65
Thomas Detry 32-34—66
Adam Schenk 34-32—66
Akshay Bhatia 33-33—66
Camilo Villegas 32-34—66
Justin Thomas 32-34—66
Nicolai Hojgaard 31-35—66
Andrew Putnam 34-32—66
Alex Smalley 35-32—67
Tom Kim 33-34—67
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 36-31—67
Jake Knapp 35-32—67
Corey Conners 32-35—67
Daniel Berger 35-33—68
Adam Hadwin 34-34—68
Keith Mitchell 36-32—68
Will Chandler 33-35—68
Matthieu Pavon 34-34—68
Robert Macintyre 34-34—68
Rasmus Hojgaard 36-32—68
Kurt Kitayama 36-32—68
Jordan Spieth 34-34—68
Byeong Hun An 35-33—68
David Skinns 32-36—68
Brian Harman 34-35—69
Luke List 36-33—69
Scottie Scheffler 37-32—69
Adam Svensson 34-35—69
Michael Kim 35-34—69
Trey Mullinax 34-35—69
Chandler Phillips 35-34—69
Doug Ghim 33-36—69
Peter Malnati 35-34—69
Davis Thompson 35-34—69
Kris Ventura 34-35—69
Nick Hardy 34-35—69
Sungjae Im 35-34—69
J.T. Poston 33-36—69
Rafael Campos 34-35—69
Harry Hall 35-34—69
Andrew Novak 34-35—69
Min Woo Lee 34-36—70
Ryan Palmer 37-33—70
Nick Taylor 34-36—70
Bud Cauley 35-35—70
Sam Burns 36-34—70
Brice Garnett 35-35—70
Sepp Straka 36-34—70
Mackenzie Hughes 34-36—70
Hideki Matsuyama 37-33—70
Sam Ryder 33-37—70
Matt Wallace 34-36—70
Gary Woodland 35-35—70
Will Gordon 35-35—70
Joe Highsmith 35-35—70
Ben Kohles 35-35—70
Ben Martin 34-36—70
Maverick McNealy 36-34—70
Henrik Norlander 34-36—70
Vincent Norrman 34-36—70
Webb Simpson 35-35—70
Brandt Snedeker 33-37—70
Jesper Svensson 36-34—70
Nick Dunlap 35-35—70
Lanto Griffin 36-35—71
Emiliano Grillo 37-34—71
Taylor Montgomery 36-35—71
Kevin Streelman 33-38—71
Kevin Yu 38-33—71
Ben Griffin 35-36—71
Seamus Power 35-36—71
Carson Young 36-35—71
Max Greyserman 35-36—71
Mac Meissner 35-36—71
Billy Horschel 35-36—71
Nicolas Echavarria 38-33—71
Rico Hoey 34-37—71
David Lipsky 34-37—71
Jose Luis Ballester 35-36—71
Denny McCarthy 34-38—72
Ryan Fox 34-38—72
C.T. Pan 38-34—72
Michael Thorbjornsen 34-38—72
Matt Fitzpatrick 38-34—72
Patrick Fishburn 37-35—72
Jacob Bridgeman 36-36—72
Chris Kirk 36-36—72
Matthew McCarty 37-35—72
Vince Whaley 36-36—72
Ben Silverman 38-35—73
Ryo Hisatsune 37-36—73
Greyson Sigg 36-37—73
Sam Stevens 37-36—73
Chris Gotterup 36-37—73
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-38—73
Joel Dahmen 36-37—73
Austin Eckroat 35-38—73
Mark Hubbard 36-37—73
Kevin Kisner 37-36—73
Max McGreevy 36-37—73
Sami Valimaki 36-37—73
Erik Van Rooyen 36-37—73
Charley Hoffman 36-37—73
Chan Kim 34-39—73
Hayden Springer 40-33—73
J.J. Spaun 36-37—73
Cameron Young 36-38—74
Si Woo Kim 38-36—74
Sahith Theegala 36-38—74
Nate Lashley 37-37—74
Victor Perez 36-38—74
Chez Reavie 37-37—74
Luke Clanton 37-37—74
Patton Kizzire 37-37—74
Eric Cole 36-38—74
Davis Riley 36-38—74
Rickie Fowler 39-35—74
Beau Hossler 38-37—75
Lucas Glover 35-40—75
Chad Ramey 39-36—75
Steven Fisk 36-39—75
Matti Schmid 39-36—75
Max Homa 39-37—76
Patrick Rodgers 37-39—76
Paul Waring 39-37—76
Thriston Lawrence 38-38—76
Frankie Capan 38-39—77
Jesse Mueller 38-40—78
Tom Hoge 40-38—78
Brendon Todd 40-39—79

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up