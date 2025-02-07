WM Phoenix Open Scores

Thursday At Stadium Course Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $9.2 million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 First Round Wyndham Clark 32-32—64 Taylor Moore…

Thursday

At Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $9.2 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

First Round

Wyndham Clark 32-32—64 Taylor Moore 32-33—65 Lee Hodges 31-34—65 Thomas Detry 32-34—66 Adam Schenk 34-32—66 Akshay Bhatia 33-33—66 Camilo Villegas 32-34—66 Justin Thomas 32-34—66 Nicolai Hojgaard 31-35—66 Andrew Putnam 34-32—66 Alex Smalley 35-32—67 Tom Kim 33-34—67 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 36-31—67 Jake Knapp 35-32—67 Corey Conners 32-35—67 Daniel Berger 35-33—68 Adam Hadwin 34-34—68 Keith Mitchell 36-32—68 Will Chandler 33-35—68 Matthieu Pavon 34-34—68 Robert Macintyre 34-34—68 Rasmus Hojgaard 36-32—68 Kurt Kitayama 36-32—68 Jordan Spieth 34-34—68 Byeong Hun An 35-33—68 David Skinns 32-36—68 Brian Harman 34-35—69 Luke List 36-33—69 Scottie Scheffler 37-32—69 Adam Svensson 34-35—69 Michael Kim 35-34—69 Trey Mullinax 34-35—69 Chandler Phillips 35-34—69 Doug Ghim 33-36—69 Peter Malnati 35-34—69 Davis Thompson 35-34—69 Kris Ventura 34-35—69 Nick Hardy 34-35—69 Sungjae Im 35-34—69 J.T. Poston 33-36—69 Rafael Campos 34-35—69 Harry Hall 35-34—69 Andrew Novak 34-35—69 Min Woo Lee 34-36—70 Ryan Palmer 37-33—70 Nick Taylor 34-36—70 Bud Cauley 35-35—70 Sam Burns 36-34—70 Brice Garnett 35-35—70 Sepp Straka 36-34—70 Mackenzie Hughes 34-36—70 Hideki Matsuyama 37-33—70 Sam Ryder 33-37—70 Matt Wallace 34-36—70 Gary Woodland 35-35—70 Will Gordon 35-35—70 Joe Highsmith 35-35—70 Ben Kohles 35-35—70 Ben Martin 34-36—70 Maverick McNealy 36-34—70 Henrik Norlander 34-36—70 Vincent Norrman 34-36—70 Webb Simpson 35-35—70 Brandt Snedeker 33-37—70 Jesper Svensson 36-34—70 Nick Dunlap 35-35—70 Lanto Griffin 36-35—71 Emiliano Grillo 37-34—71 Taylor Montgomery 36-35—71 Kevin Streelman 33-38—71 Kevin Yu 38-33—71 Ben Griffin 35-36—71 Seamus Power 35-36—71 Carson Young 36-35—71 Max Greyserman 35-36—71 Mac Meissner 35-36—71 Billy Horschel 35-36—71 Nicolas Echavarria 38-33—71 Rico Hoey 34-37—71 David Lipsky 34-37—71 Jose Luis Ballester 35-36—71 Denny McCarthy 34-38—72 Ryan Fox 34-38—72 C.T. Pan 38-34—72 Michael Thorbjornsen 34-38—72 Matt Fitzpatrick 38-34—72 Patrick Fishburn 37-35—72 Jacob Bridgeman 36-36—72 Chris Kirk 36-36—72 Matthew McCarty 37-35—72 Vince Whaley 36-36—72 Ben Silverman 38-35—73 Ryo Hisatsune 37-36—73 Greyson Sigg 36-37—73 Sam Stevens 37-36—73 Chris Gotterup 36-37—73 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-38—73 Joel Dahmen 36-37—73 Austin Eckroat 35-38—73 Mark Hubbard 36-37—73 Kevin Kisner 37-36—73 Max McGreevy 36-37—73 Sami Valimaki 36-37—73 Erik Van Rooyen 36-37—73 Charley Hoffman 36-37—73 Chan Kim 34-39—73 Hayden Springer 40-33—73 J.J. Spaun 36-37—73 Cameron Young 36-38—74 Si Woo Kim 38-36—74 Sahith Theegala 36-38—74 Nate Lashley 37-37—74 Victor Perez 36-38—74 Chez Reavie 37-37—74 Luke Clanton 37-37—74 Patton Kizzire 37-37—74 Eric Cole 36-38—74 Davis Riley 36-38—74 Rickie Fowler 39-35—74 Beau Hossler 38-37—75 Lucas Glover 35-40—75 Chad Ramey 39-36—75 Steven Fisk 36-39—75 Matti Schmid 39-36—75 Max Homa 39-37—76 Patrick Rodgers 37-39—76 Paul Waring 39-37—76 Thriston Lawrence 38-38—76 Frankie Capan 38-39—77 Jesse Mueller 38-40—78 Tom Hoge 40-38—78 Brendon Todd 40-39—79

