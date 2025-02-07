WM Phoenix Open Scores

Thursday
At Stadium Course
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $9.2 million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
First Round
|Wyndham Clark
|32-32—64
|Taylor Moore
|32-33—65
|Lee Hodges
|31-34—65
|Thomas Detry
|32-34—66
|Adam Schenk
|34-32—66
|Akshay Bhatia
|33-33—66
|Camilo Villegas
|32-34—66
|Justin Thomas
|32-34—66
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|31-35—66
|Andrew Putnam
|34-32—66
|Alex Smalley
|35-32—67
|Tom Kim
|33-34—67
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|36-31—67
|Jake Knapp
|35-32—67
|Corey Conners
|32-35—67
|Daniel Berger
|35-33—68
|Adam Hadwin
|34-34—68
|Keith Mitchell
|36-32—68
|Will Chandler
|33-35—68
|Matthieu Pavon
|34-34—68
|Robert Macintyre
|34-34—68
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|36-32—68
|Kurt Kitayama
|36-32—68
|Jordan Spieth
|34-34—68
|Byeong Hun An
|35-33—68
|David Skinns
|32-36—68
|Brian Harman
|34-35—69
|Luke List
|36-33—69
|Scottie Scheffler
|37-32—69
|Adam Svensson
|34-35—69
|Michael Kim
|35-34—69
|Trey Mullinax
|34-35—69
|Chandler Phillips
|35-34—69
|Doug Ghim
|33-36—69
|Peter Malnati
|35-34—69
|Davis Thompson
|35-34—69
|Kris Ventura
|34-35—69
|Nick Hardy
|34-35—69
|Sungjae Im
|35-34—69
|J.T. Poston
|33-36—69
|Rafael Campos
|34-35—69
|Harry Hall
|35-34—69
|Andrew Novak
|34-35—69
|Min Woo Lee
|34-36—70
|Ryan Palmer
|37-33—70
|Nick Taylor
|34-36—70
|Bud Cauley
|35-35—70
|Sam Burns
|36-34—70
|Brice Garnett
|35-35—70
|Sepp Straka
|36-34—70
|Mackenzie Hughes
|34-36—70
|Hideki Matsuyama
|37-33—70
|Sam Ryder
|33-37—70
|Matt Wallace
|34-36—70
|Gary Woodland
|35-35—70
|Will Gordon
|35-35—70
|Joe Highsmith
|35-35—70
|Ben Kohles
|35-35—70
|Ben Martin
|34-36—70
|Maverick McNealy
|36-34—70
|Henrik Norlander
|34-36—70
|Vincent Norrman
|34-36—70
|Webb Simpson
|35-35—70
|Brandt Snedeker
|33-37—70
|Jesper Svensson
|36-34—70
|Nick Dunlap
|35-35—70
|Lanto Griffin
|36-35—71
|Emiliano Grillo
|37-34—71
|Taylor Montgomery
|36-35—71
|Kevin Streelman
|33-38—71
|Kevin Yu
|38-33—71
|Ben Griffin
|35-36—71
|Seamus Power
|35-36—71
|Carson Young
|36-35—71
|Max Greyserman
|35-36—71
|Mac Meissner
|35-36—71
|Billy Horschel
|35-36—71
|Nicolas Echavarria
|38-33—71
|Rico Hoey
|34-37—71
|David Lipsky
|34-37—71
|Jose Luis Ballester
|35-36—71
|Denny McCarthy
|34-38—72
|Ryan Fox
|34-38—72
|C.T. Pan
|38-34—72
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|34-38—72
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|38-34—72
|Patrick Fishburn
|37-35—72
|Jacob Bridgeman
|36-36—72
|Chris Kirk
|36-36—72
|Matthew McCarty
|37-35—72
|Vince Whaley
|36-36—72
|Ben Silverman
|38-35—73
|Ryo Hisatsune
|37-36—73
|Greyson Sigg
|36-37—73
|Sam Stevens
|37-36—73
|Chris Gotterup
|36-37—73
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|35-38—73
|Joel Dahmen
|36-37—73
|Austin Eckroat
|35-38—73
|Mark Hubbard
|36-37—73
|Kevin Kisner
|37-36—73
|Max McGreevy
|36-37—73
|Sami Valimaki
|36-37—73
|Erik Van Rooyen
|36-37—73
|Charley Hoffman
|36-37—73
|Chan Kim
|34-39—73
|Hayden Springer
|40-33—73
|J.J. Spaun
|36-37—73
|Cameron Young
|36-38—74
|Si Woo Kim
|38-36—74
|Sahith Theegala
|36-38—74
|Nate Lashley
|37-37—74
|Victor Perez
|36-38—74
|Chez Reavie
|37-37—74
|Luke Clanton
|37-37—74
|Patton Kizzire
|37-37—74
|Eric Cole
|36-38—74
|Davis Riley
|36-38—74
|Rickie Fowler
|39-35—74
|Beau Hossler
|38-37—75
|Lucas Glover
|35-40—75
|Chad Ramey
|39-36—75
|Steven Fisk
|36-39—75
|Matti Schmid
|39-36—75
|Max Homa
|39-37—76
|Patrick Rodgers
|37-39—76
|Paul Waring
|39-37—76
|Thriston Lawrence
|38-38—76
|Frankie Capan
|38-39—77
|Jesse Mueller
|38-40—78
|Tom Hoge
|40-38—78
|Brendon Todd
|40-39—79
