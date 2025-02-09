WM Phoenix Open Par Scores

Sunday At Stadium Course Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $9.2 million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Final Round Thomas Detry (500), $1,656,000 66-64-65-65—260…

Sunday

At Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $9.2 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Final Round

Thomas Detry (500), $1,656,000 66-64-65-65—260 -24 Daniel Berger (245), $818,800 68-66-66-67—267 -17 Michael Kim (245), $818,800 69-63-68-67—267 -17 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (123), $414,000 67-66-69-66—268 -16 Jordan Spieth (123), $414,000 68-65-67-68—268 -16 Will Chandler (92), $310,500 68-67-68-66—269 -15 Robert Macintyre (92), $310,500 68-69-65-67—269 -15 Justin Thomas (92), $310,500 66-68-70-65—269 -15 Adam Hadwin (75), $250,700 68-66-70-66—270 -14 Maverick McNealy (75), $250,700 70-68-63-69—270 -14 Taylor Moore (75), $250,700 65-69-68-68—270 -14 Rasmus Hojgaard (61), $195,500 68-67-65-71—271 -13 Min Woo Lee (61), $195,500 70-66-68-67—271 -13 Cameron Young (61), $195,500 74-64-66-67—271 -13 Sepp Straka (55), $167,900 70-68-68-66—272 -12 Wyndham Clark (49), $140,300 64-73-69-67—273 -11 Denny McCarthy (49), $140,300 72-64-68-69—273 -11 J.T. Poston (49), $140,300 69-67-68-69—273 -11 Ben Silverman (49), $140,300 73-66-65-69—273 -11 Kevin Yu (49), $140,300 71-67-68-67—273 -11 Bud Cauley (40), $100,280 70-68-67-69—274 -10 Si Woo Kim (40), $100,280 74-66-67-67—274 -10 Alex Smalley (40), $100,280 67-65-73-69—274 -10 Gary Woodland (40), $100,280 70-67-68-69—274 -10 Brian Harman (31), $69,198 69-66-70-70—275 -9 Hideki Matsuyama (31), $69,198 70-70-65-70—275 -9 Keith Mitchell (31), $69,198 68-66-72-69—275 -9 Andrew Putnam (31), $69,198 66-72-68-69—275 -9 Scottie Scheffler (31), $69,198 69-66-68-72—275 -9 Adam Schenk (31), $69,198 66-69-72-68—275 -9 Nick Taylor (31), $69,198 70-66-70-69—275 -9 Akshay Bhatia (23), $53,705 66-70-69-71—276 -8 Beau Hossler (23), $53,705 75-63-67-71—276 -8 Trey Mullinax (23), $53,705 69-69-69-69—276 -8 Greyson Sigg (23), $53,705 73-65-68-70—276 -8 Ben Griffin (17), $40,998 71-68-68-70—277 -7 Nicolai Hojgaard (17), $40,998 66-71-69-71—277 -7 Mackenzie Hughes (17), $40,998 70-66-71-70—277 -7 Luke List (17), $40,998 69-67-71-70—277 -7 Seamus Power (17), $40,998 71-67-69-70—277 -7 Sam Ryder (17), $40,998 70-70-67-70—277 -7 Adam Svensson (17), $40,998 69-66-71-71—277 -7 Davis Thompson (17), $40,998 69-67-70-71—277 -7 Tom Kim (11), $29,054 67-66-72-73—278 -6 Jake Knapp (11), $29,054 67-71-72-68—278 -6 Sam Stevens (11), $29,054 73-67-71-67—278 -6 Camilo Villegas (11), $29,054 66-70-71-71—278 -6 Matt Wallace (11), $29,054 70-70-71-67—278 -6 Sam Burns (7), $22,856 70-69-74-66—279 -5 Doug Ghim (7), $22,856 69-70-71-69—279 -5 Max Greyserman (7), $22,856 71-68-70-70—279 -5 Kurt Kitayama (7), $22,856 68-71-73-67—279 -5 Peter Malnati (7), $22,856 69-70-66-74—279 -5 Chandler Phillips (7), $22,856 69-70-69-71—279 -5 David Skinns (7), $22,856 68-70-69-72—279 -5 Kris Ventura (7), $22,856 69-69-71-70—279 -5 Nick Dunlap (5), $20,792 70-70-71-69—280 -4 Lee Hodges (5), $20,792 65-74-69-72—280 -4 Sungjae Im (5), $20,792 69-69-67-75—280 -4 C.T. Pan (5), $20,792 72-66-73-69—280 -4 Sahith Theegala (5), $20,792 74-66-69-71—280 -4 Carson Young (5), $20,792 71-69-71-69—280 -4 Ryan Fox (4), $19,964 72-66-71-72—281 -3 Matthieu Pavon (4), $19,964 68-68-72-73—281 -3 Jesper Svensson (4), $19,964 70-70-73-68—281 -3 Brandt Snedeker (4), $19,596 70-70-72-70—282 -2 Brice Garnett (4), $19,320 70-69-71-73—283 -1 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (4), $19,320 73-67-71-72—283 -1 Will Gordon (3), $18,952 70-70-73-71—284 E Taylor Montgomery (3), $18,952 71-69-72-72—284 E Vincent Norrman (3), $18,584 70-67-75-73—285 +1 Kevin Streelman (3), $18,584 71-69-71-74—285 +1 Byeong Hun An (3), $18,308 68-70-76-72—286 +2 Corey Conners (3), $18,032 67-71-73-76—287 +3 Michael Thorbjornsen (3), $18,032 72-68-72-75—287 +3 Emiliano Grillo (2), $17,756 71-69-73-75—288 +4 Ryan Palmer (2), $17,752 70-67-79-78—294 +10

