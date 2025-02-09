WM Phoenix Open Par Scores

Sunday
At Stadium Course
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $9.2 million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Final Round
|Thomas Detry (500), $1,656,000
|66-64-65-65—260
|-24
|Daniel Berger (245), $818,800
|68-66-66-67—267
|-17
|Michael Kim (245), $818,800
|69-63-68-67—267
|-17
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (123), $414,000
|67-66-69-66—268
|-16
|Jordan Spieth (123), $414,000
|68-65-67-68—268
|-16
|Will Chandler (92), $310,500
|68-67-68-66—269
|-15
|Robert Macintyre (92), $310,500
|68-69-65-67—269
|-15
|Justin Thomas (92), $310,500
|66-68-70-65—269
|-15
|Adam Hadwin (75), $250,700
|68-66-70-66—270
|-14
|Maverick McNealy (75), $250,700
|70-68-63-69—270
|-14
|Taylor Moore (75), $250,700
|65-69-68-68—270
|-14
|Rasmus Hojgaard (61), $195,500
|68-67-65-71—271
|-13
|Min Woo Lee (61), $195,500
|70-66-68-67—271
|-13
|Cameron Young (61), $195,500
|74-64-66-67—271
|-13
|Sepp Straka (55), $167,900
|70-68-68-66—272
|-12
|Wyndham Clark (49), $140,300
|64-73-69-67—273
|-11
|Denny McCarthy (49), $140,300
|72-64-68-69—273
|-11
|J.T. Poston (49), $140,300
|69-67-68-69—273
|-11
|Ben Silverman (49), $140,300
|73-66-65-69—273
|-11
|Kevin Yu (49), $140,300
|71-67-68-67—273
|-11
|Bud Cauley (40), $100,280
|70-68-67-69—274
|-10
|Si Woo Kim (40), $100,280
|74-66-67-67—274
|-10
|Alex Smalley (40), $100,280
|67-65-73-69—274
|-10
|Gary Woodland (40), $100,280
|70-67-68-69—274
|-10
|Brian Harman (31), $69,198
|69-66-70-70—275
|-9
|Hideki Matsuyama (31), $69,198
|70-70-65-70—275
|-9
|Keith Mitchell (31), $69,198
|68-66-72-69—275
|-9
|Andrew Putnam (31), $69,198
|66-72-68-69—275
|-9
|Scottie Scheffler (31), $69,198
|69-66-68-72—275
|-9
|Adam Schenk (31), $69,198
|66-69-72-68—275
|-9
|Nick Taylor (31), $69,198
|70-66-70-69—275
|-9
|Akshay Bhatia (23), $53,705
|66-70-69-71—276
|-8
|Beau Hossler (23), $53,705
|75-63-67-71—276
|-8
|Trey Mullinax (23), $53,705
|69-69-69-69—276
|-8
|Greyson Sigg (23), $53,705
|73-65-68-70—276
|-8
|Ben Griffin (17), $40,998
|71-68-68-70—277
|-7
|Nicolai Hojgaard (17), $40,998
|66-71-69-71—277
|-7
|Mackenzie Hughes (17), $40,998
|70-66-71-70—277
|-7
|Luke List (17), $40,998
|69-67-71-70—277
|-7
|Seamus Power (17), $40,998
|71-67-69-70—277
|-7
|Sam Ryder (17), $40,998
|70-70-67-70—277
|-7
|Adam Svensson (17), $40,998
|69-66-71-71—277
|-7
|Davis Thompson (17), $40,998
|69-67-70-71—277
|-7
|Tom Kim (11), $29,054
|67-66-72-73—278
|-6
|Jake Knapp (11), $29,054
|67-71-72-68—278
|-6
|Sam Stevens (11), $29,054
|73-67-71-67—278
|-6
|Camilo Villegas (11), $29,054
|66-70-71-71—278
|-6
|Matt Wallace (11), $29,054
|70-70-71-67—278
|-6
|Sam Burns (7), $22,856
|70-69-74-66—279
|-5
|Doug Ghim (7), $22,856
|69-70-71-69—279
|-5
|Max Greyserman (7), $22,856
|71-68-70-70—279
|-5
|Kurt Kitayama (7), $22,856
|68-71-73-67—279
|-5
|Peter Malnati (7), $22,856
|69-70-66-74—279
|-5
|Chandler Phillips (7), $22,856
|69-70-69-71—279
|-5
|David Skinns (7), $22,856
|68-70-69-72—279
|-5
|Kris Ventura (7), $22,856
|69-69-71-70—279
|-5
|Nick Dunlap (5), $20,792
|70-70-71-69—280
|-4
|Lee Hodges (5), $20,792
|65-74-69-72—280
|-4
|Sungjae Im (5), $20,792
|69-69-67-75—280
|-4
|C.T. Pan (5), $20,792
|72-66-73-69—280
|-4
|Sahith Theegala (5), $20,792
|74-66-69-71—280
|-4
|Carson Young (5), $20,792
|71-69-71-69—280
|-4
|Ryan Fox (4), $19,964
|72-66-71-72—281
|-3
|Matthieu Pavon (4), $19,964
|68-68-72-73—281
|-3
|Jesper Svensson (4), $19,964
|70-70-73-68—281
|-3
|Brandt Snedeker (4), $19,596
|70-70-72-70—282
|-2
|Brice Garnett (4), $19,320
|70-69-71-73—283
|-1
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (4), $19,320
|73-67-71-72—283
|-1
|Will Gordon (3), $18,952
|70-70-73-71—284
|E
|Taylor Montgomery (3), $18,952
|71-69-72-72—284
|E
|Vincent Norrman (3), $18,584
|70-67-75-73—285
|+1
|Kevin Streelman (3), $18,584
|71-69-71-74—285
|+1
|Byeong Hun An (3), $18,308
|68-70-76-72—286
|+2
|Corey Conners (3), $18,032
|67-71-73-76—287
|+3
|Michael Thorbjornsen (3), $18,032
|72-68-72-75—287
|+3
|Emiliano Grillo (2), $17,756
|71-69-73-75—288
|+4
|Ryan Palmer (2), $17,752
|70-67-79-78—294
|+10
