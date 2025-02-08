WM Phoenix Open Par Scores

Saturday At Stadium Course Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $9.2 million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Third Round Thomas Detry 66-64-65—195 -18 Daniel…

Saturday

At Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $9.2 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Third Round

Thomas Detry 66-64-65—195 -18 Daniel Berger 68-66-66—200 -13 Rasmus Hojgaard 68-67-65—200 -13 Michael Kim 69-63-68—200 -13 Jordan Spieth 68-65-67—200 -13 Maverick McNealy 70-68-63—201 -12 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-66-69—202 -11 Robert Macintyre 68-69-65—202 -11 Taylor Moore 65-69-68—202 -11 Will Chandler 68-67-68—203 -10 Scottie Scheffler 69-66-68—203 -10 Adam Hadwin 68-66-70—204 -9 Min Woo Lee 70-66-68—204 -9 Denny McCarthy 72-64-68—204 -9 J.T. Poston 69-67-68—204 -9 Ben Silverman 73-66-65—204 -9 Justin Thomas 66-68-70—204 -9 Cameron Young 74-64-66—204 -9 Akshay Bhatia 66-70-69—205 -8 Bud Cauley 70-68-67—205 -8 Brian Harman 69-66-70—205 -8 Beau Hossler 75-63-67—205 -8 Sungjae Im 69-69-67—205 -8 Tom Kim 67-66-72—205 -8 Peter Malnati 69-70-66—205 -8 Hideki Matsuyama 70-70-65—205 -8 Alex Smalley 67-65-73—205 -8 Gary Woodland 70-67-68—205 -8 Wyndham Clark 64-73-69—206 -7 Nicolai Hojgaard 66-71-69—206 -7 Keith Mitchell 68-66-72—206 -7 Andrew Putnam 66-72-68—206 -7 Greyson Sigg 73-65-68—206 -7 Sepp Straka 70-68-68—206 -7 Adam Svensson 69-66-71—206 -7 Nick Taylor 70-66-70—206 -7 Davis Thompson 69-67-70—206 -7 Kevin Yu 71-67-68—206 -7 Ben Griffin 71-68-68—207 -6 Mackenzie Hughes 70-66-71—207 -6 Si Woo Kim 74-66-67—207 -6 Luke List 69-67-71—207 -6 Trey Mullinax 69-69-69—207 -6 Seamus Power 71-67-69—207 -6 Sam Ryder 70-70-67—207 -6 Adam Schenk 66-69-72—207 -6 David Skinns 68-70-69—207 -6 Camilo Villegas 66-70-71—207 -6 Lee Hodges 65-74-69—208 -5 Matthieu Pavon 68-68-72—208 -5 Chandler Phillips 69-70-69—208 -5 Ryan Fox 72-66-71—209 -4 Max Greyserman 71-68-70—209 -4 Sahith Theegala 74-66-69—209 -4 Kris Ventura 69-69-71—209 -4 Brice Garnett 70-69-71—210 -3 Doug Ghim 69-70-71—210 -3 Jake Knapp 67-71-72—210 -3 Corey Conners 67-71-73—211 -2 Nick Dunlap 70-70-71—211 -2 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 73-67-71—211 -2 C.T. Pan 72-66-73—211 -2 Sam Stevens 73-67-71—211 -2 Kevin Streelman 71-69-71—211 -2 Matt Wallace 70-70-71—211 -2 Carson Young 71-69-71—211 -2 Kurt Kitayama 68-71-73—212 -1 Taylor Montgomery 71-69-72—212 -1 Vincent Norrman 70-67-75—212 -1 Brandt Snedeker 70-70-72—212 -1 Michael Thorbjornsen 72-68-72—212 -1 Sam Burns 70-69-74—213 E Will Gordon 70-70-73—213 E Emiliano Grillo 71-69-73—213 E Jesper Svensson 70-70-73—213 E Byeong Hun An 68-70-76—214 +1 Ryan Palmer 70-67-79—216 +3

