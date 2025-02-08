Live Radio
WM Phoenix Open Par Scores

The Associated Press

February 8, 2025, 6:30 PM

Saturday

At Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $9.2 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Third Round

Thomas Detry 66-64-65—195 -18
Daniel Berger 68-66-66—200 -13
Rasmus Hojgaard 68-67-65—200 -13
Michael Kim 69-63-68—200 -13
Jordan Spieth 68-65-67—200 -13
Maverick McNealy 70-68-63—201 -12
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-66-69—202 -11
Robert Macintyre 68-69-65—202 -11
Taylor Moore 65-69-68—202 -11
Will Chandler 68-67-68—203 -10
Scottie Scheffler 69-66-68—203 -10
Adam Hadwin 68-66-70—204 -9
Min Woo Lee 70-66-68—204 -9
Denny McCarthy 72-64-68—204 -9
J.T. Poston 69-67-68—204 -9
Ben Silverman 73-66-65—204 -9
Justin Thomas 66-68-70—204 -9
Cameron Young 74-64-66—204 -9
Akshay Bhatia 66-70-69—205 -8
Bud Cauley 70-68-67—205 -8
Brian Harman 69-66-70—205 -8
Beau Hossler 75-63-67—205 -8
Sungjae Im 69-69-67—205 -8
Tom Kim 67-66-72—205 -8
Peter Malnati 69-70-66—205 -8
Hideki Matsuyama 70-70-65—205 -8
Alex Smalley 67-65-73—205 -8
Gary Woodland 70-67-68—205 -8
Wyndham Clark 64-73-69—206 -7
Nicolai Hojgaard 66-71-69—206 -7
Keith Mitchell 68-66-72—206 -7
Andrew Putnam 66-72-68—206 -7
Greyson Sigg 73-65-68—206 -7
Sepp Straka 70-68-68—206 -7
Adam Svensson 69-66-71—206 -7
Nick Taylor 70-66-70—206 -7
Davis Thompson 69-67-70—206 -7
Kevin Yu 71-67-68—206 -7
Ben Griffin 71-68-68—207 -6
Mackenzie Hughes 70-66-71—207 -6
Si Woo Kim 74-66-67—207 -6
Luke List 69-67-71—207 -6
Trey Mullinax 69-69-69—207 -6
Seamus Power 71-67-69—207 -6
Sam Ryder 70-70-67—207 -6
Adam Schenk 66-69-72—207 -6
David Skinns 68-70-69—207 -6
Camilo Villegas 66-70-71—207 -6
Lee Hodges 65-74-69—208 -5
Matthieu Pavon 68-68-72—208 -5
Chandler Phillips 69-70-69—208 -5
Ryan Fox 72-66-71—209 -4
Max Greyserman 71-68-70—209 -4
Sahith Theegala 74-66-69—209 -4
Kris Ventura 69-69-71—209 -4
Brice Garnett 70-69-71—210 -3
Doug Ghim 69-70-71—210 -3
Jake Knapp 67-71-72—210 -3
Corey Conners 67-71-73—211 -2
Nick Dunlap 70-70-71—211 -2
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 73-67-71—211 -2
C.T. Pan 72-66-73—211 -2
Sam Stevens 73-67-71—211 -2
Kevin Streelman 71-69-71—211 -2
Matt Wallace 70-70-71—211 -2
Carson Young 71-69-71—211 -2
Kurt Kitayama 68-71-73—212 -1
Taylor Montgomery 71-69-72—212 -1
Vincent Norrman 70-67-75—212 -1
Brandt Snedeker 70-70-72—212 -1
Michael Thorbjornsen 72-68-72—212 -1
Sam Burns 70-69-74—213 E
Will Gordon 70-70-73—213 E
Emiliano Grillo 71-69-73—213 E
Jesper Svensson 70-70-73—213 E
Byeong Hun An 68-70-76—214 +1
Ryan Palmer 70-67-79—216 +3

