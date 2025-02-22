Winnipeg Jets sign forward Namestnikov to 2-year extension

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets have signed veteran center Vladislav Namestnikov to a two-year extension. The team announced…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets have signed veteran center Vladislav Namestnikov to a two-year extension.

The team announced the move Saturday, saying the contract carries an average annual value of $3 million.

Namestnikov has 10 goals and 19 assists in 52 games for the Jets this season. He headed into Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Blues riding a four-game point streak, with one goal and four assists across the stretch.

The 32-year-old Russian forward was originally selected 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2011 NHL draft.

He has spent parts of 12 seasons with the Jets, Lightning, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers, playing 760 regular-season games and recording 327 points.

The 6-foot, 181-pound Namestnikov has contributed seven goals and seven assists across 57 playoff games.

