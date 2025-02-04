Wiggins scores 25, Curry adds 24 as Warriors battle back to beat Magic 104-99

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points and Stephen Curry added 24, leading the Golden State Warriors to…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points and Stephen Curry added 24, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 104-99 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Wiggins shot 7 of 14, made 10 free throws and passed Hall of Famer Chris Mullin to take seventh place on the Warriors’ career list for 3-pointers.

Moses Moody added 17 points while rookie center Quinten Post had seven points and seven rebounds in his third consecutive start to help Golden State get back above .500.

Cole Anthony had 26 points and five rebounds for the Magic. Franz Wagner added 21 points and five assists and Paolo Banchero scored 18.

Takeaways

Orlando controlled most of a sloppy first half until Golden State’s surge before the break, making it 11 losses in the last 13 games for Jamahl Mosley’s squad.

The Warriors overcame a lethargic first half and got a nice lift from Draymond Green (four points, seven rebounds, five assists) after a seven-game injury absence.

Key moment

After the Magic pulled within 96-94 with 1:21 remaining, Moody nailed an open corner 3-pointer that gave the Warriors just enough breathing room.

Key stat

The Magic, 28th in rebounding, controlled the boards 52-45 which led to 18 second-chance points. Goga Bitadze led Orlando’s effort with 14 rebounds, six on the offensive end.

Up next

The Magic visit the Kings on Wednesday, while the Warriors visit the Jazz on Wednesday.

