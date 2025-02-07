White Sox agree to a minor league contract with infielder Brandon Drury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with infielder Brandon Drury that includes…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with infielder Brandon Drury that includes an invitation to big league spring training camp.

The team announced the move on Friday. It also claimed left-hander Brandon Eisert off waivers from Tampa Bay and agreed to a minor league deal with infielder Tristan Gray.

The 32-year-old Drury is coming off a disappointing 2024 season. He batted .169 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 97 games for the Los Angeles Angels.

But Drury hit .263 with a career-high 28 homers and 87 RBIs while playing for Cincinnati and San Diego in 2022. He also had 26 homers and 83 RBIs in his first season with the Angels in 2023.

Drury also has made big league starts at first base, second, third, shortstop, left field and right.

Eisert, 27, made his major league debut last year, pitching 6 2/3 innings of three-run ball over three relief appearances for Toronto. He was acquired by Tampa Bay in a Jan. 23 trade, but he was designated for assignment when the Rays signed infielder Ha-Seong Kim on Monday.

The White Sox designated right-hander Steven Wilson for assignment to make room for Eisert on their 40-man roster. Wilson went 1-6 with a 5.71 ERA in 40 relief appearances for Chicago last year.

Gray, 28, has appeared in 17 big league games over the last two years, batting .152 (5 for 33) with a home run.

Chicago also announced outfielder Zach DeLoach cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.

