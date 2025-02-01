Werenski scores in OT as Blue Jackets rally to beat Utah 3-2

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zach Werenski scored on a breakaway 1:01 into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zach Werenski scored on a breakaway 1:01 into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Utah Hockey Club 3-2 on Friday night.

Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson scored in the third period to rally Columbus from a two-goal deficit. Danil Tarasov stopped 34 shots.

Nick Schmaltz and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Utah and Clayton Keller assisted on both goals. Karel Vejmelka finished with 20 saves as Utah lost its second straight in overtime and fourth in a row overall.

In the extra period, Cole Sillinger swiped the puck from Barrett Hayton and passed to Werenski, who snapped the puck past Vejmelka’s outstretched stick.

Schmaltz tapped in the puck at the tail end of a power play, putting Utah on the board 41 seconds into the second period. Utah extended its lead to 2-0 when Kerfoot scored on a long-distance wrist shot 29 seconds into the third.

Marchenko got Columbus withing one at 6:25 after snapping in the puck from close range. Johnson tied it with 8:18 left.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Columbus has now scored two or more goals in four straight road games.

Utah: Schmaltz has found the scoresheet in 10 of his last 11 games with five goals and seven assists in that stretch.

Key moment

Marchenko’s 21st goal of the season breathed new life into Columbus after offensive struggles limited the Blue Jackets to 15 shots on goal through the first two periods.

Key stat

Utah is a league-leading 66 for -74 on penalty kills over its last 28 games.

Up Next

Blue Jackets play at Dallas on Sunday, and Utah hosts St. Louis.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.