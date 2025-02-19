Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= OHSAA Playoffs= Division I= Region 1= Berea-Midpark 52, Can. McKinley 38 Cle. St. Joseph 63, Brunswick 35…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Berea-Midpark 52, Can. McKinley 38

Cle. St. Joseph 63, Brunswick 35

Massillon Jackson 62, Lorain 27

Medina 66, Can. Glenoak 52

Stow-Munroe Falls 50, Mentor 31

Region 2=

Dublin Jerome 47, Gahanna Lincoln 37

Hilliard Bradley 48, Hayes 26

Lewis Center Olentangy 66, Thomas Worthington 15

Marysville 46, Dublin Coffman 23

Newark 56, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 42

Powell Olentangy Liberty 50, Lancaster 38

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 62, Galloway Westland 12

Grove City 50, Reynoldsburg 39

Mason 62, Cin. Western Hills 10

Perrysburg 57, Tol. Whitmer 40

Seton 34, Cin. Oak Hills 24

Region 4=

Cin. Princeton 62, Middletown 29

Cin. Sycamore 69, Fairfield 35

Division II=

Region 5=

Austintown-Fitch 48, Euclid 30

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 60, Cuyahoga Falls 17

Eastlake North 39, Shaker Hts. 38

Painesville Riverside 54, Mayfield 46

Region 6=

Hudson 60, Akr. Firestone 14

Wadsworth 61, N. Royalton 43

Warren Harding 33, N. Can. Hoover 31

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 94, Sylvania Southview 15

Division III=

Region 9=

Akr. Ellet 49, Rocky River 37

Copley 47, Chardon NDCL 29

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 44, Tallmadge 40

Lyndhurst Brush 60, Willoughby S. 31

Madison 73, Youngs. Chaney High School 57

Medina Highland 53, Uniontown Lake 48

Region 10=

Ashland 55, Tiffin Columbian 32

Elida 64, Celina 28

Granville 41, Cols. Centennial 30

Lima 38, Lima Shawnee 37

Norwalk 63, Sandusky 54

Region 11=

Avon Lake 41, Louisville 23

Bloom-Carroll 45, Bishop Hartley 36

Chillicothe Unioto 50, Thornville Sheridan 42

Dresden Tri-Valley 43, Steubenville 15

STVM 74, Barberton 11

Warren Howland 56, Kent Roosevelt 42

Westlake 35, Aurora 32

Region 12=

Bellbrook 62, Tipp City Tippecanoe 37

Ursuline Academy 43, Hamilton Ross 40

Division IV=

Region 14=

Bellevue 60, Sandusky Perkins 36

Kenton 60, St Marys 37

Shelby 62, Clyde 34

Region 15=

Carrollton 45, Minerva 19

Circleville 46, Greenfield McClain 25

Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Hillsboro 36

McConnelsville Morgan 48, Zanesville Maysville 24

Millersburg W. Holmes 35, Philo 28

Region 16=

Spring. Greenon 56, Day. Oakwood 43

Division V=

Region 17=

Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Genoa 30

Millbury Lake 45, Fostoria 42

Region 18=

Amanda-Clearcreek 46, Richwood N. Union 30

Bellville Clear Fork 62, Milan Edison 45

Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Lima Bath 26

Paulding 46, Delta 29

Willard 43, Huron 30

Region 19=

Belmont Union Local 56, Rayland Buckeye 20

Martins Ferry 57, Magnolia Sandy Valley 23

Minford 44, Chesapeake 31

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 49, Barnesville 16

Region 20=

Brookville 40, New Madison Tri-Village 36

Division VI=

Region 23=

Bellaire 54, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 40

Beverly Ft. Frye 44, Sarahsville Shenandoah 34

Region 24=

Anna 42, New Paris National Trail 3

Fayetteville-Perry 58, Williamsburg 38

Division VII=

Region 27=

Berlin Hiland 47, Hannibal River 40

Region 28=

Ft. Loramie 57, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 14

Jackson Center 39, Cedarville 37

Legacy Christian 35, Covington 32

Russia 53, S. Charleston SE 43

Union City Mississinawa Valley 74, Troy Christian 31

