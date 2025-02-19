Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Berea-Midpark 52, Can. McKinley 38
Cle. St. Joseph 63, Brunswick 35
Massillon Jackson 62, Lorain 27
Medina 66, Can. Glenoak 52
Stow-Munroe Falls 50, Mentor 31
Region 2=
Dublin Jerome 47, Gahanna Lincoln 37
Hilliard Bradley 48, Hayes 26
Lewis Center Olentangy 66, Thomas Worthington 15
Marysville 46, Dublin Coffman 23
Newark 56, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 42
Powell Olentangy Liberty 50, Lancaster 38
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 62, Galloway Westland 12
Grove City 50, Reynoldsburg 39
Mason 62, Cin. Western Hills 10
Perrysburg 57, Tol. Whitmer 40
Seton 34, Cin. Oak Hills 24
Region 4=
Cin. Princeton 62, Middletown 29
Cin. Sycamore 69, Fairfield 35
Division II=
Region 5=
Austintown-Fitch 48, Euclid 30
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 60, Cuyahoga Falls 17
Eastlake North 39, Shaker Hts. 38
Painesville Riverside 54, Mayfield 46
Region 6=
Hudson 60, Akr. Firestone 14
Wadsworth 61, N. Royalton 43
Warren Harding 33, N. Can. Hoover 31
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 94, Sylvania Southview 15
Division III=
Region 9=
Akr. Ellet 49, Rocky River 37
Copley 47, Chardon NDCL 29
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 44, Tallmadge 40
Lyndhurst Brush 60, Willoughby S. 31
Madison 73, Youngs. Chaney High School 57
Medina Highland 53, Uniontown Lake 48
Region 10=
Ashland 55, Tiffin Columbian 32
Elida 64, Celina 28
Granville 41, Cols. Centennial 30
Lima 38, Lima Shawnee 37
Norwalk 63, Sandusky 54
Region 11=
Avon Lake 41, Louisville 23
Bloom-Carroll 45, Bishop Hartley 36
Chillicothe Unioto 50, Thornville Sheridan 42
Dresden Tri-Valley 43, Steubenville 15
STVM 74, Barberton 11
Warren Howland 56, Kent Roosevelt 42
Westlake 35, Aurora 32
Region 12=
Bellbrook 62, Tipp City Tippecanoe 37
Ursuline Academy 43, Hamilton Ross 40
Division IV=
Region 14=
Bellevue 60, Sandusky Perkins 36
Kenton 60, St Marys 37
Shelby 62, Clyde 34
Region 15=
Carrollton 45, Minerva 19
Circleville 46, Greenfield McClain 25
Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Hillsboro 36
McConnelsville Morgan 48, Zanesville Maysville 24
Millersburg W. Holmes 35, Philo 28
Region 16=
Spring. Greenon 56, Day. Oakwood 43
Division V=
Region 17=
Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Genoa 30
Millbury Lake 45, Fostoria 42
Region 18=
Amanda-Clearcreek 46, Richwood N. Union 30
Bellville Clear Fork 62, Milan Edison 45
Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Lima Bath 26
Paulding 46, Delta 29
Willard 43, Huron 30
Region 19=
Belmont Union Local 56, Rayland Buckeye 20
Martins Ferry 57, Magnolia Sandy Valley 23
Minford 44, Chesapeake 31
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 49, Barnesville 16
Region 20=
Brookville 40, New Madison Tri-Village 36
Division VI=
Region 23=
Bellaire 54, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 40
Beverly Ft. Frye 44, Sarahsville Shenandoah 34
Region 24=
Anna 42, New Paris National Trail 3
Fayetteville-Perry 58, Williamsburg 38
Division VII=
Region 27=
Berlin Hiland 47, Hannibal River 40
Region 28=
Ft. Loramie 57, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 14
Jackson Center 39, Cedarville 37
Legacy Christian 35, Covington 32
Russia 53, S. Charleston SE 43
Union City Mississinawa Valley 74, Troy Christian 31
