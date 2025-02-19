Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= OHSAA Playoffs= Division III= Region 9= Akr. Ellet 65, Cle. Hay 48 Region 12= Cin. Aiken 82,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 9=

Akr. Ellet 65, Cle. Hay 48

Region 12=

Cin. Aiken 82, Oxford Talawanda 45

Division V=

Region 17=

Burton Berkshire 44, Warren Champion 38

West Salem Northwestern 68, Wellington 67

OTHER=

Andrews Osborne Academy 50, Louisville Aquinas 48

Cin. Moeller 62, Covington Catholic, Ky. 49

Fairport Harbor Harding 79, Southington Chalker 48

Fitch 48, Euclid 30

Green 53, Akr. Firestone 28

Kettering Fairmont 67, Springfield 57

Lebanon 58, Milford (OH) 53

N. Olmsted 58, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 39

Nelsonville-York 50, Wellston 38

New Albany 54, Westerville Cent. 50

Summerfield, Mich. 80, Tol. Waite 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.