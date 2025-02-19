Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 9=
Akr. Ellet 65, Cle. Hay 48
Region 12=
Cin. Aiken 82, Oxford Talawanda 45
Division V=
Region 17=
Burton Berkshire 44, Warren Champion 38
West Salem Northwestern 68, Wellington 67
OTHER=
Andrews Osborne Academy 50, Louisville Aquinas 48
Cin. Moeller 62, Covington Catholic, Ky. 49
Fairport Harbor Harding 79, Southington Chalker 48
Fitch 48, Euclid 30
Green 53, Akr. Firestone 28
Kettering Fairmont 67, Springfield 57
Lebanon 58, Milford (OH) 53
N. Olmsted 58, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 39
Nelsonville-York 50, Wellston 38
New Albany 54, Westerville Cent. 50
Summerfield, Mich. 80, Tol. Waite 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.