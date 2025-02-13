Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= A.C. Flora 56, Camden 39 Airport 47, Brookland-Cayce 31 Andrew Jackson 87, Cheraw 21 Andrews 44, Academic…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 56, Camden 39

Airport 47, Brookland-Cayce 31

Andrew Jackson 87, Cheraw 21

Andrews 44, Academic Magnet 42

Barnwell 53, Bridges 25

Carvers Bay 51, Latta 38

Central 51, York Prep 22

Cross Schools 69, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 29

Gray Collegiate Academy 70, Gilbert 31

Green Sea Floyds 31, Hemingway 24

Kingstree 50, Lake City 29

North Augusta 58, Midland Valley 15

Philip Simmons 39, Woodland 28

Ridge Spring-Monetta 37, Calhoun County 33

Stratford 48, Goose Creek 43

Thornwell 46, Whitmire 17

Timberland 50, Burke 49

Wando 61, Lucy G. Beckham 59

Ware Shoals 37, Calhoun Falls 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

