Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 56, Camden 39
Airport 47, Brookland-Cayce 31
Andrew Jackson 87, Cheraw 21
Andrews 44, Academic Magnet 42
Barnwell 53, Bridges 25
Carvers Bay 51, Latta 38
Central 51, York Prep 22
Cross Schools 69, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 29
Gray Collegiate Academy 70, Gilbert 31
Green Sea Floyds 31, Hemingway 24
Kingstree 50, Lake City 29
North Augusta 58, Midland Valley 15
Philip Simmons 39, Woodland 28
Ridge Spring-Monetta 37, Calhoun County 33
Stratford 48, Goose Creek 43
Thornwell 46, Whitmire 17
Timberland 50, Burke 49
Wando 61, Lucy G. Beckham 59
Ware Shoals 37, Calhoun Falls 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
