Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central – B.R. 59, Northeast 19

Chapelle 39, Carver 26

Destrehan 70, De La Salle 55

Dunham 39, St. John 29

E.D. White 54, Donaldsonville 27

Glen Oaks 53, Assumption 16

Istrouma 69, East Feliciana 67

Karr 47, Dominican 41

Mt Carmel 50, Booker T. Washington 34

Riverdale 69, Ehret 28

Sarah T. Reed 35, Haynes Academy 30

Singer 40, DeQuincy 22

South Plaquemines 61, Jefferson Rise 10

Terrebonne 49, South Terrebonne 30

Thibodaux 51, St. Joseph’s Academy 37

Vermilion Catholic 45, Erath 27

West St. John 37, West Jefferson 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Iberville vs. Livonia, ppd.

