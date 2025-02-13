Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adair Co. 67, Marion County (KY) 60
Anderson Co. 68, Madison Southern 49
Bullitt East 59, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 21
Campbell County (KY) 74, Augusta 24
Carroll County (KY) 44, Eminence 33
Collins 72, North Oldham 37
Conner 70, Ludlow (KY) 36
Danville 80, East Jessamine 43
East Carter 70, Fairview 25
Floyd Central 62, Breathitt Co. 24
Highlands (KY) 64, Bracken Co. 30
Knott Co. Central 76, Wolfe Co. 38
Lewis Co. 58, West Carter 49
Lou. Collegiate 42, Fort Knox 29
Lou. Portland Christian 65, Lou. Presentation 18
Lou. Sacred Heart 80, George Rogers Clark 68
Madison Central 56, Estill Co. 32
Meade Co. 80, Bethlehem 78
Middlesboro 48, Harlan Co. 36
Morgan Co. 71, Jackson City 15
Newport Central Catholic 56, Dayton (KY) 29
Paris (KY) 76, Harrison Co. 45
Simon Kenton 52, Holy Cross (Covington) 31
St. Henry (KY) 54, Lloyd Memorial 33
St. Patrick (KY) 60, Robertson County 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lou. Valley vs. IHS, ccd.
