Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adair Co. 67, Marion County (KY) 60

Anderson Co. 68, Madison Southern 49

Bullitt East 59, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 21

Campbell County (KY) 74, Augusta 24

Carroll County (KY) 44, Eminence 33

Collins 72, North Oldham 37

Conner 70, Ludlow (KY) 36

Danville 80, East Jessamine 43

East Carter 70, Fairview 25

Floyd Central 62, Breathitt Co. 24

Highlands (KY) 64, Bracken Co. 30

Knott Co. Central 76, Wolfe Co. 38

Lewis Co. 58, West Carter 49

Lou. Collegiate 42, Fort Knox 29

Lou. Portland Christian 65, Lou. Presentation 18

Lou. Sacred Heart 80, George Rogers Clark 68

Madison Central 56, Estill Co. 32

Meade Co. 80, Bethlehem 78

Middlesboro 48, Harlan Co. 36

Morgan Co. 71, Jackson City 15

Newport Central Catholic 56, Dayton (KY) 29

Paris (KY) 76, Harrison Co. 45

Simon Kenton 52, Holy Cross (Covington) 31

St. Henry (KY) 54, Lloyd Memorial 33

St. Patrick (KY) 60, Robertson County 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lou. Valley vs. IHS, ccd.

