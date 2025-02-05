Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashtabula St John 73, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 60
Berlin Hiland 66, Linsly, W.Va. 63
Bethel-Tate 72, Norwood 51
Bristol 65, Southington Chalker 32
Cin. NW 69, Cin. Mt Healthy 42
Cin. Taft 80, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 77
Foxfire 48, Columbus Torah Academy 42
Greenup Co., Ky. 69, Ironton Rock Hill 49
Grove City Cent. Crossing 44, Chillicothe 42
Independence 71, Morgan 65
Lawrence School 77, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 41
Lisbon David Anderson 62, Hanoverton United 34
Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 92, Cin. Woodward 61
Loveland 57, Cin. Anderson 54
Madison 65, Wickliffe 44
Newark Licking Valley 71, Newark Cath. 61
Newton Falls 69, Youngs. Liberty 34
Norwalk St Paul 57, Ashland Crestview 54
Oak Hill 57, Latham Western 51
Sardinia Eastern Brown 68, Mowrystown Whiteoak 45
Streetsboro 55, Norton 32
Twinsburg 41, Hudson 36
Van Buren 50, Lima Perry 31
Vienna Mathews 68, Youngstown Urban Scholars 14
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 62, Tiffin Columbian 49
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 58, McDermott Scioto NW 52
Windham 58, Warren Lordstown 53
