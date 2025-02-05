Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Ashtabula St John 73, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 60 Berlin Hiland 66, Linsly, W.Va. 63 Bethel-Tate…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula St John 73, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 60

Berlin Hiland 66, Linsly, W.Va. 63

Bethel-Tate 72, Norwood 51

Bristol 65, Southington Chalker 32

Cin. NW 69, Cin. Mt Healthy 42

Cin. Taft 80, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 77

Foxfire 48, Columbus Torah Academy 42

Greenup Co., Ky. 69, Ironton Rock Hill 49

Grove City Cent. Crossing 44, Chillicothe 42

Independence 71, Morgan 65

Lawrence School 77, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 41

Lisbon David Anderson 62, Hanoverton United 34

Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 92, Cin. Woodward 61

Loveland 57, Cin. Anderson 54

Madison 65, Wickliffe 44

Newark Licking Valley 71, Newark Cath. 61

Newton Falls 69, Youngs. Liberty 34

Norwalk St Paul 57, Ashland Crestview 54

Oak Hill 57, Latham Western 51

Sardinia Eastern Brown 68, Mowrystown Whiteoak 45

Streetsboro 55, Norton 32

Twinsburg 41, Hudson 36

Van Buren 50, Lima Perry 31

Vienna Mathews 68, Youngstown Urban Scholars 14

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 62, Tiffin Columbian 49

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 58, McDermott Scioto NW 52

Windham 58, Warren Lordstown 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.