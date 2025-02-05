Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= IHSAA Sectionals= First Round= Class 1A= 50. West Central= N. White 51, S. Newton 27 Pioneer 34,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSAA Sectionals=

First Round=

Class 1A=

50. West Central=

N. White 51, S. Newton 27

Pioneer 34, Caston 13

53. Fountain Central=

Lafayette Central Catholic High School 72, N. Vermillion 32

Riverton Parke 39, Attica 28

55. Tri-Central=

N. Miami 36, Southern Wells 25

Southwood 38, Northfield 34

59. Southwestern (Shelbyville)=

S. Decatur 46, Knightstown 26

Waldron 82, Southwestern (Shelby) 42

60. Hauser=

Jac-Cen-Del 49, Hauser 44

Madison Shawe 44, Trinity Lutheran High School 38

61. Clay City=

N. Central (Farmersburg) 56, Bloomfield 29

Shakamak 54, Clay City 29

62. Barr-Reeve=

Barr-Reeve 47, Loogootee 34

Orleans 38, N. Daviess 28

63. Borden=

Borden 55, W. Washington 34

Henryville 45, S. Central (Elizabeth) 23

Class 2A=

43. Triton Central=

Heritage Christian 60, Triton Central 42

KIPP Indy 47, Christel House Manual 20

46. Crawford Co.=

Lanesville 59, Salem 15

Providence 49, Crawford Co. 38

48. Forest Park=

N. Posey 55, Evansville Mater Dei 46

S. Spencer 46, Forest Park 35

Class 3A=

23. Twin Lakes=

Maconaquah 52, Twin Lakes 46

Western 45, Logansport 35

25. Lebanon=

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory Academy 44, Lebanon 37

Danville 68, Crawfordsville 21

28. Indian Creek=

New Palestine 51, Greenwood 23

Shelbyville 52, Rushville 46

Class 4A=

3. LaPorte=

Michigan City 65, S. Bend Adams 56

S. Bend Washington 28, Penn 27

