Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSAA Sectionals=
First Round=
Class 1A=
50. West Central=
N. White 51, S. Newton 27
Pioneer 34, Caston 13
53. Fountain Central=
Lafayette Central Catholic High School 72, N. Vermillion 32
Riverton Parke 39, Attica 28
55. Tri-Central=
N. Miami 36, Southern Wells 25
Southwood 38, Northfield 34
59. Southwestern (Shelbyville)=
S. Decatur 46, Knightstown 26
Waldron 82, Southwestern (Shelby) 42
60. Hauser=
Jac-Cen-Del 49, Hauser 44
Madison Shawe 44, Trinity Lutheran High School 38
61. Clay City=
N. Central (Farmersburg) 56, Bloomfield 29
Shakamak 54, Clay City 29
62. Barr-Reeve=
Barr-Reeve 47, Loogootee 34
Orleans 38, N. Daviess 28
63. Borden=
Borden 55, W. Washington 34
Henryville 45, S. Central (Elizabeth) 23
Class 2A=
43. Triton Central=
Heritage Christian 60, Triton Central 42
KIPP Indy 47, Christel House Manual 20
46. Crawford Co.=
Lanesville 59, Salem 15
Providence 49, Crawford Co. 38
48. Forest Park=
N. Posey 55, Evansville Mater Dei 46
S. Spencer 46, Forest Park 35
Class 3A=
23. Twin Lakes=
Maconaquah 52, Twin Lakes 46
Western 45, Logansport 35
25. Lebanon=
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory Academy 44, Lebanon 37
Danville 68, Crawfordsville 21
28. Indian Creek=
New Palestine 51, Greenwood 23
Shelbyville 52, Rushville 46
Class 4A=
3. LaPorte=
Michigan City 65, S. Bend Adams 56
S. Bend Washington 28, Penn 27
