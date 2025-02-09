Utah’s Nick Schmaltz fires the winning shot in a 5-4 shootout victory over Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored the shootout winner, leading the Utah Hockey Club to a 5-4 win over the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored the shootout winner, leading the Utah Hockey Club to a 5-4 win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Josh Doan and Dylan Guenther each had a goal and an assist, and Michael Carcone and Jack McBain also scored for Utah, which has won three of its last four games. Utah jumped out to an early lead when Doan scored just over a minute into the game and Carcone scored 32 seconds later.

Connor Ingram had nine saves on 11 shots before leaving the game due to an upper-body injury. Karel Vejmelka stopped 30 of 32 shots in relief and all three shootout attempts for Utah.

Tom Wilson scored twice, Alex Ovechkin had three assists and Dylan Strome and Pierre-Luc Dubois added goals for Washington, which has lost three of its last five games. Logan Thompson, who entered the game ranked second in the NHL in save percentage, made 24 saves.

LIGHTNING 5, CANADIENS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay beat slumping Montreal in the final NHL game before the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Nick Paul, Brayden Point, Zemgus Girgensons and Anthony Cirelli also scored for Tampa Bay, which stretched its winning streak to four games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves.

Brendan Gallagher scored twice and Christian Dvorak added a goal for Montreal, which lost its third straight and for the eighth time in nine games.

Montreal goalie Jakub Dobes was pulled early in the second period after allowing three goals on eight shots. Sam Montembeault stopped 11 of 12 shots in relief.

The NHL takes a two-week break for the tournament between Canada, Sweden, Finland and the United States in Montreal and Boston.

