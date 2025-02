USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

Dropped out: No. 16 North Carolina State (3-4); No. 20 Arizona (4-3); No. 24 Kentucky (4-1). Others receiving votes: Kentucky…

Dropped out: No. 16 North Carolina State (3-4); No. 20 Arizona (4-3); No. 24 Kentucky (4-1).

Others receiving votes: Kentucky (4-1) 55; South Carolina (8-0) 51; UC Irvine (4-3) 51; Auburn (7-1) 49; Mississippi (6-1) 45; North Carolina State (3-4) 44; Stanford (7-0) 43; Cincinnati (4-2) 23; Coastal Carolina (6-2) 23; Arizona State (6-1) 21; Kansas (7-0) 17; West Virginia (6-0) 16; UCLA (6-1) 13; Central Florida (6-1) 11; Louisville (4-1) 8; Florida Atlantic (6-1) 7; Arizona (4-3) 6; Hawaii (7-1) 6; Georgia Tech (6-1) 5; College of Charleston (5-2) 2; Michigan (4-3) 2; Nebraska (3-4) 2; Tulane (6-1) 2; Kansas State (4-4) 1; Stetson (4-3) 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.